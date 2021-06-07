Mumbai Police Gets 10 All-Terrain Vehicles for Beach Patrol

Mumbai Police will now be able to patrol beaches more efficiently and speedily thanks to the induction of ten All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) in its fleet on Monday, an official said.

These ATVs were flagged off at the Girgaon Chowpatty in the afternoon by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the presence of some other ministers and senior police officers.

The official said the ATVs will be used for patrolling beaches in Mumbai. The petrol engine-powered ATVs are capable of reaching the speed of 50-60 km per hour on sandy surfaces.

These ATVs were donated to the Mumbai Police by Reliance Foundation after due approval by the Government of Maharashtra, the official added. The ATVs will be primarily used for patrolling at the seashore but they will also be deployed in some rescue operations where normal vehicles cannot reach, he said.

An ATV can carry four persons at a time.Besides the CM, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and senior police officers were present at the event.

