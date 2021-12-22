Aryan Khan Case: No Evidence of Extortion Found, Mumbai Police Halt Probe

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday said they have halted the probe into the extortion charges made in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case for not finding any evidence. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan, is one of the accused in the drugs seizure case. He is currently out on bail.

“Mumbai Police had constituted SET (Special Enquiry Team) to investigate and had questioned around 20 people. No case has been registered so far, as no evidence was found yet,” Mumbai Police said, according to ANI.

Mumbai Police had formed a special team to probe the extortion angle after Narcotics Control Bureau’s independent witness Prabhakar Sail alleged he had overheard a phone conversation about a demand of Rs 25 crore.

In October, Prabhakar Sail, in a statement to the media, had claimed that the amount was demanded by an official of the NCB and other persons, including KP Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan in the case.

Sail added that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone, after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 2 raid, about a demand of Rs 25 crore and “to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede".

The NCB and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede had approached a special court against the allegations of extortion in the drugs seizure case.

NCB and Wankhede in their affidavits said this was an attempt to create hurdles and scuttle the investigation in the case.

