Mumbai Police is Asking People to Stay Home and Wash Hands with This Puzzle on Twitter

Most indoor games and hobbies that were lost to time are coming back during the pandemic. With the initial imposed lockdown and people choosing to remain indoors for safety, board games and online games have increased in popularity more than ever. People seem to enjoy puzzles as it is not only entertaining but is a good brain exercise. And we all could use some brainwork between binging shows and sitting passively in front of our laptops and television.

If you happen to be one of those who think your tired-of- scrolling-social-media-brain needs some exercise, then Mumbai Police has a gift for you. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police recently shared a puzzle to quiz its followers. It is not only an exercise of the little grey cells, but also reveals an important message for the COVID-19 Pandemic

“Luck by chance, safe by choice! Solve the code to reveal a message,” the department tweeted using the hashtag #TakingOnCorona” was the caption. The design is similar to a Bingo or Tambola game. (Sudoku, if you like math riddles). In four rectangular boxes, there are various numbered squares and blank squares. Besides the puzzle, words “Crack that Code” is printed in big letters.Here is what it looks like. Do you think you can solve it?

Luck by chance, safe by choice!Solve the code to reveal a message.#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/C6YxyiNmOI — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 22, 2020

Still a chance to figure out.

.

.

.

Last chance.

.

.

.

If you have given up, below is the solution:

The numbered boxes are representative of alphabets. So chronologically, 1=A, 2=B, 3=C and so on. The unnumbered boxes are spaces. Since the first row of code says- 19, 20, 1 and 25, you can pick the 19th, 20th,1st, and 25 letters of the English Alphabet system. which results in= “STAY.”

Now try to decode all the boxes!Most of the commenters were able to decode the message which was as follows:

Box 1- Stay Home; Box 2- Wear a mask; Box 3- Wash hands regularly; and Box 4- 6 Feet Distance.

Here are some of the responses.

If 1 = a, 2 = b, 3 = c...1. stay home 2. wear a mask3. wash hands regularly 4. 6 feet distanceWhat’s the prize? — Bhaiya Mumbaikar (@BhaiyaMumbaikar) October 22, 2020

Mumbai Police also replied, saying:

Your priceless safety is the biggest reward! For the rest we may surely plan something once we bid #corona goodbye forever! — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 22, 2020

Here are some more responses:

Mumbaikars proud is the Mumbai police 👮 — Azeem Shaikh (@azeemnoman1993) October 22, 2020

S T A Y H O M EW E A R A M A S KW A S H H A N D S REGULARLY6 F E E T D I S T A N C E — Phooka Boora™ 🇮🇳 (@Rofl_Phooka) October 22, 2020

Bottomline is, don't be the 1 to socialise, maintain safe distance.. — Anoop Salian (@Anoop_Salian) October 22, 2020

Mumbai on Friday reported 1,463 new coronavirus cases. This takes the city's tally to 2,47,334, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Meanwhile, the death toll in Mumbai touched 9,918 after 49 more people succumbed to the infection. As many as 1,289 patients were discharged from hospitals, which pushed the recovery count to 2,16,558.