Mumbai Police Orders Traffic Restrictions As the City Gears to Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Ahead of the Ganpati festival going to be celebrated all across Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police have taken several measures to control the area.

Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police PRO said, “From Sep 2 -12 Ganpati festival is going to be celebrated all across Maharashtra. We are going to deploy more than 14,000 officers across the city, the traffic department has also issued certain guidelines, some roads have also been closed for traffic.”

Weight restrictions on three ageing bridges in central Mumbai have been implemented, reported Mumbai Mirror. The BMC has asked the police to reduce movement on Currey Road, Chinchpokli and Elphinstone bridges. The municipal authorities have allowed not more than 200 people to cross the bridges at a given time.

A senior police official said that the weight restriction will cause traffic jam on both the ends but there is no other option. The bridges being weak structurally could not carry the weights of heavy vehicles.

The ten-day festival which will kickstart since September 2 is expected to increase the traffic in the city. A large number of devotees and organisers of Ganesh Mandaps are expected to purchase Ganesh idols from Dhooplet. Anil Kumar, ACP (Traffic) has imposed traffic restrictions from 8 am on Thursday to 7am on Tuesday. The entry to Dhooplet will be allowed from Gandhi statue, Puranapool and after purchase of Ganesh Idols, vehicles are allowed exit only from Bhoiguda Kaman Junction and Gangabowli.

Ganesh Chaturthi date is on September 2, 2019, Monday while Ganesha Visarjan Date is on September 12, 2019, Thursday.

