Mumbai Police Raid Orchestra Bar, Arrest 48 Including Customers, Rescue 4 Girls
The raid on Devikrupa Orchestra Bar, situated on PL Lokhande Marg, was carried out by the police's Social Service branch.
Representative image.
Mumbai: An orchestra bar was raided in Tilaknagar area of Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, leading to the arrest of 48 persons, including 36 customers, and rescue of four bar girls, police said.
The raid on Devikrupa Orchestra Bar, situated on PL Lokhande Marg, was carried out by the police's Social Service branch, an official said.
"We found four bar girls dancing. We have arrested 48 persons, comprising 36 customers, 10 stewards and a manager and cashier. Four girls were rescued," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Social Service Branch) Shivdeep Lande said.
He said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act 2016.
