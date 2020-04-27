Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai Police Reports Third Death of Personnel as 57-Year-Old Cop Succumbs to Covid-19

The head constable was undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital in Parel after several state-run facilities refused to admit him, another official claimed. He was attached with the Kurla traffic division.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2020, 8:02 PM IST
Mumbai Police Reports Third Death of Personnel as 57-Year-Old Cop Succumbs to Covid-19
Mumbai Police | Image credit: PTI

A 57-year-old head constable on Monday became the third personnel of Mumbai Police to die of the COVID-19 disease since Saturday, an official said.

The head constable was undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital in Parel after several state-run facilities refused to admit him, another official claimed. He was attached with the Kurla traffic division.

"He had first gone to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar on Friday after he felt feverish. Doctors there asked him to go to Kasturba Hospital, the main centre for communicable diseases. He was denied admission there and he then went to Nair Hospital which asked him to go to KEM Hospital," he claimed.

When the head constable was once again asked to go back to Kasturba Hospital, senior inspector Vinod Randive of Kurla traffic division was alerted who got staff at KEM to admit the 57-year-old, the official said.

"He tested positive on Friday. His is the third death in Mumbai police. A 57-year-old constable died on Saturday and another 53-year-old on Sunday," he added.



