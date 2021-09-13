Mumbai Police to Beef Up Security, Patrolling in Wake of Sakinaka Rape-Murder Case

Mumbai Police on Monday issued orders to beef up security and night patrolling outside railway stations, women’s public toilets and secluded areas. Police will also keep an eye on unclaimed vehicles and tempos parked at one location for a long time.

This apart, there will be provision for QR codes at secluded places and a list of sexual offenders would also be at the disposal of local police. Police also said there would be preventive action against drug addicts.

The development comes days after a 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka in the wee hours of Friday last week. She died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday. A 45-year-old suspect, arrested within a few hours of the incident, was later charged with murder.

A day after the gruesome incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man in a railway premises in Ulhasnagar town in Thane district on Friday night, Railway Police Commissioner Qaisar Khalid said on Sunday, adding that the accused identified as Shrikant Gaikwad alias Dada was arrested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the accused in the Sakinaka case has “confessed to his crime" and the weapon has also been recovered, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said on Monday.

According to Nagrale, the accused in his confession alleged that he knew the victim, and that she had “demanded" a few things from him. While discussing the matter, the woman and him broke into an argument and he committed the horrific crime.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here