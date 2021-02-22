Mumbai Police to Fine People Not Wearing Masks Rs 200 as Covid-19 Cases Rise

Mumbai police is now authorised to penalise people Rs 200 for not wearing masks in public as mandated under COVID-19 norms, an official said on Monday. "Dear Mumbaikars, Mumbai Police is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was alway to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks.

Please take care. You matter to us," the metropolis' police said in a tweet. An official said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had collected Rs 31.79 crore between March last year and February 19 this year from 15.71 lakh people who were caught without face masks in public spaces.