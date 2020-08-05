Mumbai Police Urges Citizens to Stay at Home Unless Extremely Essential Amid Heavy Downpour

As the city was lashed by incessant rain, the Mumbai police on Wednesday evening issued an alert, asking people not to venture outside unnecessarily. "We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it's extremely essential," the city police tweeted.

"Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or water logged areas. Please #Dial100 inany emergency. Take care & stay safe Mumbai," the cops added.

As heavy rain and gusty winds battered the city,water-logging and incidents of tree collapse were reported from various areas, paralysing both road and rail traffic.