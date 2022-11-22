CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » Mumbai Police's Traffic Wing Receives Threat Message Against PM Modi, Top Officials Briefed
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Police's Traffic Wing Receives Threat Message Against PM Modi, Top Officials Briefed

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 11:59 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi receives threat message.

PM Modi receives threat message.

Mumbai Police received threat message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to cops, the messages --- which also contained audio clips --- were sent to Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp number.

Mumbai Police received a threat message against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to cops, the messages — which also contained audio clips — were sent to Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp helpline number.

Earlier, a 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to the Pune police control room, claiming that a plan was being hatched in a flat to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to carry out bomb blasts at Pune and Mumbai railway stations.

Police said the accused was suffering from depression and was annoyed by the noise made by the children living above his flat. He resides in the Dehu Road area in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits.

It was on October 4 that he dialled the emergency number 112 and made the hoax call to the police in order to teach the occupants of the flat above his a lesson, the official added.

RELATED NEWS

A probe by the police revealed that it was a hoax call, he said, adding that the accused was in a state of depression and annoyed due to the noise coming from the above flat.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 22, 2022, 11:45 IST
last updated:November 22, 2022, 11:59 IST