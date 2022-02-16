Mumbai Posts Zero Covid-19 Deaths for Second Time This Year, But Cases & Toll Go Up in Maharashtra

Maharashtra capital Mumbai on Tuesday recorded zero deaths for the second time this year and during the ongoing third wave, the city’s civic body said. This came a day after Mumbai recorded 192 infections, making it the lowest during the Omicron wave.

On Tuesday, the Covid tally in Mumbai rose slightly higher with 235 new infections, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. According to the civic body’s bulletin, with new addition, the tally of coronavirus infections in the city jumped to 10,54,477, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,685.

Earlier on January 2, the metropolis had reported zero fatalities and for a second time this year, no death linked to coronavirus has been reported in the last 24 hours. A day after the city logged less than 200 Covid-19 cases for the first time since December 13, 2021, the daily count rose marginally to 235. On Monday, the financial capital had reported 192 Covid-19 cases and two fatalities.

“It has been a good day for Mumbai. There are zero deaths, zero sealed buildings and zero containment zones in the city," BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani told the Times of India.

While Mumbai’s Covid-19 toll came as a pleasant news, Maharashtra recorded recorded 2,831 freshcases, including 351 Omicron infections, and 35 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 78,47,746 and the death toll to 1,43,451, the state health department said. The total number of cases in the state went up, while deaths reported on Tuesday were almost three times of what was recorded on Monday. Officials said that the deaths are being reported from districts that peaked after Mumbai, and expected this to settle within a week.

The metropolis remained free of sealed buildings and containment zones for the sixth day in a row and the number of active Covid-19 cases dropped below the 2,500-mark. The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, of Mumbai stood at 0.92 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 25,338 Covid-19 tests, around 3,000 less than the previous day, were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative tally to 1,58,60,216, the bulletin said. With 446 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 10,32,632 and the city’s coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, it said.

Mumbai now has 2,301 active COVID-19 cases.The cases doubling rate jumped to 1,813 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 infections between February 8 and February 14 stood at 0.04 per cent, the BMC said.

The bulletin said 197 of the 235 new patients, or around 84 per cent of the total, were asymptomatic. In the last 24 hours, only 38 patients were hospitalized and 14 put on oxygen support, it said.

Also, only 972 of the total 36,853 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.On January 7, 2022, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third wave which started from December 21, 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.