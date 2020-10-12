Mumbai Power Outage LIVE Update: Blackout in City, Suburbs as Region Suffers Blackout Due to 'Grid Failure', Trains Halted; Officials Say Restoration Will Take an Hr

Read More

Mumbai Power Outage LIVE Updates: A major power outage was reported in Mumbai on Monday with residents taking to Twitter to report blackout in south, central and north regions. Multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-Padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system has been reported with 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suburbs affected. An official said that restoration under process and will take one hour.The local trains under Western Railway — between Church Gate to Vasai railway station — have come to a standstill due to grid failure. The Central Railway (CR) that runs between CSMT and Kalyan has also been stopped. However, both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said that there is no stoppage in trading despite power failure. Adani Electricity tweeted to inform that AEML is supplying around 385MW to critical services through Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) Dahanu. "Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused," it tweeted.