Mumbai Power Outage LIVE Update: Blackout in City, Suburbs as Region Suffers Blackout Due to 'Grid Failure', Trains Halted; Officials Say Restoration Will Take an Hr

Mumbai Power Outage LIVE Updates: A major power outage was reported in Mumbai on Monday with residents taking to Twitter to report blackout in south, central and north regions. Multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-Padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system has been reported with 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suburbs affected. An official said that restoration under process and will take one hour.
The local trains under Western Railway — between Church Gate to Vasai railway station — have come to a standstill due to grid failure. The Central Railway (CR) that runs between CSMT and Kalyan has also been stopped. However, both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said that there is no stoppage in trading despite power failure. Adani Electricity tweeted to inform that AEML is supplying around 385MW to critical services through Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) Dahanu. "Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused," it tweeted.
Oct 12, 2020 11:00 am (IST)
Visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus as Mumbai suburban train services disrupted due to power outage after grid failure.
Maharashtra: Mumbai suburban train services disrupted due to power outage after grid failure; visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.
Power outrage in Mumbai and surrounding areas in Maharashtra will be resolved in the next 1 hour, the government's efforts are going on: Energy Minister Nitin Raut.
Oct 12, 2020 10:53 am (IST)
Churchgate-Borivali Trains Stopped | In view of interruption in Traction power at 10 AM due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate and Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored. Commuters are requested to cooperate. However, power supply from MSETCL available at Vasai Road and has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section. Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section.
Oct 12, 2020 10:47 am (IST)
Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national executive member Preeti Menon was among the locals to ask if "all of Mumbai facing a power cut."
Visuals from Dadar Railway Station after trains halt due to power outrage
Oct 12, 2020 10:41 am (IST)
No Disruption in Trading: Bourses | Both National Stock Echange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) say there is no stoppage in trading despite power cut in Mumbai.
Oct 12, 2020 10:40 am (IST)
Restoration Process Underway | 400 KV Line has tripped. Whole MIDC, Palghar, Dahanu lines has been affected. It will take at least one hour to restore the supply as per EHV team. There is multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to Mumbai system. 360 MW supply in Mumbai and suberbs affected. Restoration work is underway.
Oct 12, 2020 10:37 am (IST)
Visual from a ladies coach in a local train
Oct 12, 2020 10:33 am (IST)
Churchgate-Vasai Local Trains Shut | Western Railway local trains shut between Churchgate to Vasai railway station after Mumbai Metropolitian Region (MMR) experienced a power outage on Monday morning due to the grid failure in the city.
Oct 12, 2020 10:31 am (IST)
Power Outrage in Mumbai | Electric supply in Mumbai interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure, sayd Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).
