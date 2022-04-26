Mumbai Power Outage: Parts of City, Suburbs Face Power Outage as Transmission Line Trips

Many pockets in the financial capital and its adjoining suburbs witnessed a power outage on Tuesday morning. Reasons for the outage, which comes at a time when the state is reeling under power deficit, which has led discoms to compulsorily cut power supply to some pockets, were not immediately known.

Some parts of central Mumbai, along with suburbs like Bhandup and Mulund within the municipal limits of Mumbai, and the adjoining cities of Thane and Dombivili faced a power outage from around 10 am, as per various reports.

The power cuts occurred after Kalva Pagda transmission line tripped and parts of western and central suburbs and Navi Mumbai have been witnessing power cut, Maharashtra discoms officials confirmed to MoneyControl.

“Padga substation is a 400 KV MSEDCL substation. At around 40-45 min ago, due to line tripping at the station , power supply to Bhiwandi, Dombivali, Thane, Kalyan and other areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region was cut. MSEDCL officials and other officials are present on the spot,” Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) sources told CNBC TV-18 said, adding that the power in these areas will be restored within next 30 minutes.

The financial capital generally does not face any mandatory power cuts as part of load shedding, but has faced troubles in the past, including a disruption that lasted up to 18 hours in October 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

