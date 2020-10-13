Mumbai Power Outage: Supply Restored, Few Pockets Experiencing Cuts Due to Localised Issues

Electricity supply in the financial capital has been completely restored but localised problems resulted in power cuts in some pockets of the city and adjoining suburbs on Tuesday, officials said. Power supply is not a constraint anymore, an official spokesman for the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) said, pointing out that 500 MW supply from Tata Power has been resumed and also synchronised.

A grid failure had resulted in massive power outages on Monday, stopping trains on tracks, hampering those working from home and hitting the stuttering economic activity hard. The outages were attributed to tripping at a sub-station of state-run transmission company MSETCL. It took two hours for the power supply to resume for essential services on Monday, following which other pockets started getting power in a phase-wise manner.

While the consumers served by BEST, Adani Electricity Mumbai and Tata Power were the earliest to get supply, those in north-eastern suburbs of Mulund and Bhandup, and adjoining cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai got power only past midnight. Some pockets served by MSEDCL reported power cuts even on Tuesday, but the spokesman said those were due to localised issues, voltage fluctuations and in some cases because of road works as well. The city had last seen a massive power outage in June 2018 and there was forced load-shedding in some parts outside the city in the aftermath of the same.

A scheduled press meet of minister Nitin Raut was cancelled on Tuesday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an enquiry into the incident, which happened when one of the lines was undergoing planned maintenance.