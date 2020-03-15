Mumbai Professor Held for Molesting Second-year Student During Her Exam
The student said that the professor touched her inappropriately on the pretext of checking her hall ticket.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 40-year-old professor in a college in Bandra in Mumbai was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a student while she was answering her second-year Arts paper, police said.
The arrested professor has been identified as Vinod, a Khar police station official said.
"The victim has said the accused, on the pretext of checking her hall ticket, touched her inappropriately," the official informed.
Senior Inspector Gajanan Kabdule said the accused was granted bail by a local court on Sunday.
