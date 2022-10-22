CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai: Protest Held Against NCB Official for 'insulting' Babasaheb Ambedkar, IRS Official Sameer Wankhede
PTI

Last Updated: October 22, 2022, 20:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Sameer Wankhede had earlier this week submitted a complaint to the National Commission of Scheduled Castes

A large group of people comprising mostly of members of the Scheduled Caste communities on Saturday protested in Andheri in Mumbai against Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh accusing him of insulting legendary social reformer Babasaheb Ambdekar and Indian Revenue Service official Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede had earlier this week submitted a complaint to the National Commission of Scheduled Castes against Singh accusing the latter of harassment, following which the NCSC began a probe.

