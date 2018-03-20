Mumbai Rail Roko: Train Services Resume But Agitating Railway Job Aspirants Still on the Ground

Train services resumed in Mumbai after they were stopped during morning rush hour as hundreds of students demanding railway jobs sat on the rail tracks in the centre of the city.The agitating students, however, are still on the ground.The students, mainly those who have cleared the railway apprentice exams, blocked the rail track at 7 am in the morning, forcing railway to stop the suburban as well as express train in the affected section between Matunga and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) stations.Currently, there is a quota for 20 per cent apprentices to be taken into service by the railways. For that, the apprentices have to undertake a written exam.Railway officials say rules don't allow jobs for apprentices as they are trained for a specified period. A fifth of the railway jobs have been reserved for apprentices.The protesting students, though, want the 20 per cent quota limit removed. They want the entire quota to be filled by students who have passed the test.