Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray Takes Stock of Preparation as IMD Predicts Heavy Downpour For Next 24 Hours

As incessant rain batters, the financial capital, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took stock of the state administration's preparedness in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

The rain intensity reduced on Thursday morning and the water receded in several flooded areas, leading to a gradual resumption road transport services, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs and intense showers in some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the next 24 hours.

Here are the Live Updates:

Children play on a waterlogged road after it was closed because of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India,

- Over the last two days, 361 instances of tree fall were recorded across Mumbai. Heavy downpour accompanied by thunder and high-speed winds, reaching up to 70 kmps. This resulted in the uprooting of nearly 140 trees. Of them, 112 were from the island city.

- Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by State Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited Peddar Road where a portion of a wall had collapsed, to take stock of the damage caused by torrential rain and strong winds.