»
1-min read

Mumbai Rains: 11 Flights Cancelled, 3 Diverted; IMD Predicts 'Very Heavy' Downpour in 24 Hours

The Mumbai suburbs received around 20 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8.30 am, an IMD official said. This caused water-logging on rail tracks at Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Sion and other stations. ​

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 10:49 PM IST
Mumbai Rains: 11 Flights Cancelled, 3 Diverted; IMD Predicts 'Very Heavy' Downpour in 24 Hours
An aerial view of Mumbai roads submerged in rain water as vehicles try to wade through.
Mumbai: A total of 11 flights were cancelled and another three diverted Monday due to heavy rains that briefly affected operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said.

As the visibility dropped below the required level for aircraft movement due to heavy showers, the runway remained closed for operations for nearly 20 minutes, resulting in cancellation of 11 flights, said a Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson.

All the cancelled flights were of private carrier IndiGo, he said. "Runway operations at the Mumbai airport remained suspended for nearly 20 minutes Monday morning due to heavy rains.

"The services were stopped at 9.12 am but later resumed at 9.31 am," said the spokesperson of the aerodrome operator. Of the 11 cancelled flights, eight were departures and three arrivals, he said.

Besides, another three flights of the airline were diverted to the nearby airports due to the downpour, the spokesperson added. Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai Monday after a hiatus, affecting road and rail traffic.

The suburbs received around 20 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8.30 am, an IMD official said. This caused water-logging on rail tracks at Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Sion and other stations, slowing down movement of suburban trains on the Central Line. ​

