All Passengers of Stranded Mahalaxmi Express Rescued After 5 Hours, Will Continue Journey on Special Train
The Mahalaxmi Express, which left from Mumbai for Kolhapur, had been stranded as the railway tracks were flooded as the Ulhas river overflowed after torrential rains lashed the area.
Mahalaxmi Express is seen stranded in floodwaters in Thane. (Image: ANI)
Mumbai/Thane: The National Disaster Response Force and Western Naval Command rescued all 700 passengers stranded on the long-distance Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur in Thane, after the railway tracks were flooded following heavy rainfall. The travellers will soon leave from Kalyan to Kolhapur on a special train with 19 coaches.
Authorities had called in the National Disaster Response Force and also sought help from the navy to rescue the 700 stranded passengers of the train, which left Mumbai for Kolhapur on Friday night but could not travel beyond Chamtoli where it is stranded since the early hours of Saturday, an official said.
"Due to a raging Ulhas river, the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck at Chamtoli within the limits of Badlapur due to flooded tracks. The passengers were safe, but the only concern was a rise in water level on the tracks," Resident Deputy Collector (Thane) Shivaji Patil said.
He said two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to the site to rescue the stranded passengers. "Helicopter services and naval assistance have also been sought," he added. "NDRF personnel are rescuing the passengers," a senior official said.
The navy has deployed eight rescue teams to flooded areas, of which three are comprised of divers.
The Central Railway (CR) appealed to the passengers not to try getting out of the train on their own as it can be risky.
"Our request to passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don't get down from train. Train is a safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police are in train to look after your wellbeing. Please wait for advice from the NDRF and other disaster management authorities," said Sunil Udasi, the chief spokesperson of the Central Railway.
Maharashtra government spokesperson Brajesh Singh said eight NDRF boats are deployed.
Central Railway's senior spokesperson A K Jain said the NDRF teams will rescue the stranded passengers and they will be brought to Badlapur station.
"We have planned a special relief train to send the passengers to their destination. Food packets have been delivered to the passengers by the local police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF)," he added.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Most Advanced Attack Helicopter Boeing AH-64E Apache Reaches India, Major Boost to IAF: Watch Video
- Unhappy with 'Worst Picture' as Mugshot, Former Model on the Run Sends Police His Selfie
- India's First Used MG Hector SUV Was Listed For Sale on OLX For Rs 3 Lakh More Than Actual Price
- PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Low-End Smartphones: Everything You Need to Know
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach