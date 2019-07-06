Mumbai Rains Halt But Woes Continue as Train Services Hit After Tree Branches Fall on Local

New Delhi/Mumbai: After a week of heavy rains in Mumbai, the city likely to witness intermittent spells of rainfall on Saturday. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

While Mumbai woke up to a rainy Saturday morning, waterlogging woes continued for people in Bhiwandi following a night of continuous rains.

Commuters in Mumbai were faced with delayed Central Railway suburban trains for the fifth day in a row. This led to massive crowding at Kalyan and Dombivali stations, adding to the woes of the common man.

The suburban services were hampered after some branches of a tree fell on a platform cover and a local train standing at Mulund station. The train services were restored within half an hour, news agency PTI reported.

However, the people of Mumbai found some relief from incessant showers and waterlogging

Earlier this week, heavy downpour in the city and its nearby regions wreaked havoc as several lost their lives in rain-related incidents. A wall collapse in Malad, claimed 26 lives and injured 72 others.

In another tragic incident in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, a breach in Tiware Dam led to at least 19 deaths and few others are still feared missing. While, search operation continues, the Maharashtra government has announced a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the matter.

On the bright side, the heavy downpour of the last few days led to considerable increase in water stock in seven reservoirs, which supply water to Mumbai, an official said Thursday.

On Thursday, the IMD recorded 23.5 mm rainfall in Mumbai over a span of 24 hours from 8.30 am on Thursday until 8.30 am on Friday at their Santacruz station. While on Friday, 24.1 mm rainfall was recorded from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. The maximum temperature in the city too climbed to 30.8 degrees Celsius, while relative humidity recorded was 93 per cent.

Weatherman Skymet has predicted moderate rainfall over Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai, during the next three to four days.