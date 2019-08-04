Mumbai Rains: Holiday Declared for Schools in Thane, Palghar
According to Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar, the schools will remain shut on Monday as a precautionary measure. Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde also declared a holiday for all the schools.
A woman, carrying a girl, wades through a waterlogged road during heavy rains, in Thane. (Image: PTI)
Thane: Incessant downpour in Thane and Palghar districts over the past couple of days, which led to flooding in several areas, has prompted the administration to declare a holiday for schools on Monday.
Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar issued orders to this effect on Sunday.
He said the schools will remain shut on Monday as a precautionary measure.
Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde also declared a holiday for all the schools in the district.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Thor's Transformation to Black Widow's Death, Marvel Answers Avengers Endgame Questions
- Triumph Speed Twin Review: The Every Day 1200cc Motorcycle
- Chandrayaan 2: First Set of Real Images of Earth Released by ISRO
- Monkey Amazes All by Closing Tap After Drinking Water, When Will Humans Evolve?
- India vs West Indies | Pant’s Chance to Unleash His Potential in International Cricket: Kohli