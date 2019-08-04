Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mumbai Rains: Holiday Declared for Schools in Thane, Palghar

According to Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar, the schools will remain shut on Monday as a precautionary measure. Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde also declared a holiday for all the schools.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
A woman, carrying a girl, wades through a waterlogged road during heavy rains, in Thane. (Image: PTI)
Thane: Incessant downpour in Thane and Palghar districts over the past couple of days, which led to flooding in several areas, has prompted the administration to declare a holiday for schools on Monday.

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar issued orders to this effect on Sunday.

He said the schools will remain shut on Monday as a precautionary measure.

Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde also declared a holiday for all the schools in the district.

