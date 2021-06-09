Mumbai Rains: IMD Warns of 'Cumulative Impact' of High Tide, Heavy Rainfall amid Red Alert

As the south-west monsoon arrived in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday, the IMD warned of the cumulative impact of the heavy rainfall and the upcoming high tide from Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) head SID, Climate Research & Services at Pune, KS Hosalikar tweeted the high tide chart and said, “While IMD has already issued heavy rainfall warnings in Mumbai frm 10June & very likely to continue ahead; being the coastal city,High Tides in sea play a very crucial role in determining the Impact of severe weather during very heavy rainfall days. It can have cumulative impact."

While IMD has already issued heavy rainfall warnings in Mumbai frm 10June & very likely to continue ahead; being the coastal city,High Tides in sea play a very crucial role in determining the Impact of severe weather during very heavy rainfall days. It can have cumulative impact. pic.twitter.com/hBG9KxR7qR— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 7, 2021

The IMD announced the arrival of south-west monsoon in Mumbai as heavy rains lashed the city and suburbs since early morning, causing water-logging at many places and disrupting local train services. IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places there during the day.

“As per latest satellite observations, Mumbai city and suburbs are very likely to experience moderate to intense spells of rainfall (2-3cm/hr) during next 3-4 hrs. Possibility of thunder lightning at isolated places," the IMD Mumbai said in its forecast at 2.30 pm.

Local train services from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus (CSMT) to neighbouring Thane and Vashi in Navi Mumbai were suspended due to water-logging on some railway tracks, officials said.

Routes of some BEST buses run the city civic body’s transport wing were also diverted, they said. According to the IMD, the western suburb of Santacruz recorded 164.8 mm rain in six hours from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm, while Colaba in south Mumbai) recorded 32.2 mm rain during the same period.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the administration to ensure the accumulated rainwater is drained out at the earliest and transport resumed.

Thackeray spoke to the control rooms in Mumbai and collectors of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar districts as incessant rains led to the inundation of several areas, affecting the normal life.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here