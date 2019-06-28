Mumbai Rains: Lightning Kills 8-year-old Boy in Palghar, 2 Farmers in Akola
The boy was playing in the courtyard of his house when the lightning hit him, killing him on the spot. The two farmers in Akola were working in the field when a cloudburst accompanied by the lightning killed them.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street in Thane on Friday. (PTI)
Palghar/Akola: An eight-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning amid rains in Palghar while two farm labourers were killed in the evening in Akola, an official said Friday.
The incident took place Thursday afternoon in village Satkor under Vikramgad taluka of Palghar district, Vivekananda Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Control Room, said.
The boy was playing in the courtyard of his house when the lightning hit him, killing him on the spot, he said. The deceased was identified as Mahendra Badga. Heavy rains lashed the district, located adjoining Mumbai, Thursday, Kadam added.
The local police have registered a case of accidental death.
Lightning also claimed the lives of two farm labourers in Akola district, police said.
"Kapil Shegokar (16) and Balu Umale (55) were working in a field when a cloudburst accompanied by lightning killed them. The incident happened around 4:30pm in Borala village," said Inspector Gajanan Shelke of Balapur police station.
