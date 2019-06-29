LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mumbai Rains LIVE: 15 Dead After Wall of Residential Complex Collapses in Pune, Several Cars Stuck

News18.com | June 29, 2019, 7:56 AM IST
Event Highlights

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Fifteen people were killed after the compound wall of a residential building collapsed in Pune’s Kondhwa today morning following heavy rains. Visuals showed several cars stuck in debris. Rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the site of the accident.

Heavy rains in Pune on Thursday and Friday meant the monthly average for June had already been received, a senior India Meteorological Department official said.
Jun 29, 2019 7:56 am (IST)

Thane Man Electrocuted | A 46-year-old man gets electrocuted to death in Rabodi in Thane, Maharashtra.

Jun 29, 2019 7:54 am (IST)

Mumbai Wall Collapses | A wall in Mumbai's Chembur collapses on auto-rickshaws early on Saturday. No casualties reported in the accident.

Jun 29, 2019 7:49 am (IST)

Meanwhile, in the first spell of monsoon this season in Mumbai, 3 people died of electric shocks on Friday, the first day rains hit the city.

Jun 29, 2019 7:47 am (IST)

Pune received 73.1 millimeters of rain till Friday, the second highest this season. The India Meteorological Department had said on Friday that the city had already received the average rainfall for the month of June. 

Jun 29, 2019 7:44 am (IST)

15 Die as Wall Collapses in Pune | The compound wall of a residential building in Pune collapses, killing 15 people, as rains lash across Maharashtra.

Pune received 73.1 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, the second highest rainfall in June since 2010. Total rainfall for June currently stands at 134.3 mm, the IMD official said.

"The average rainfall for Pune for the month of June is 137mm. Till 8:30am on Friday, the city had received 134.3 mm rainfall. Between 8:30 am to 5:30pm, rainfall recorded was 25.3mm. The average rainfall for June has been surpassed," said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.

Kashyapi said the intensity of rain will decrease partially on Saturday. He added that heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Konkan region and neighbouring Goa till July 2, and widespread rainfall in central Maharashtra and Marathwada. Vidarbha will get light to moderate rain till July 1, Kashyapi said.

Eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra on Friday where several parts were lashed by heavy rains. Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains, ending a long dry spell, but a few hours of incessant showers left the financial capital struggling with familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains.

Three persons died of electric shocks, while two others were injured in two separate incidents in the western suburbs, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The deceased were identified as Kashima Yudiyar (60), a resident of Andheri (East), Rajendra Yadav (60) and Sanjay Yadav (24) — both from Goregaon (East), the civic official said.

Two others suffered injuries in the Goregaon incident and were admitted to a local hospital, he said. Three persons were injured when a portion of a wall collapsed in Dadar (East) amid rains, he said, adding that they were admitted to the civic-run KEM Hospital. More rains have been forecast in the next 24 hours.

Suburban train services, considered Mumbai's lifeline, were running late by 10 to 15 minutes, said Railway officials. Till 4 pm on June 28, the Colaba observatory had recorded 19.2 mm rain and the Santacruz observatory 138 mm rain, the BMC said.

In Palghar in Maharashtra, an eight-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning while two farm labourers were killed in Akola. Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Nashik district which was lashed by heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day.
