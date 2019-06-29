LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mumbai Rains LIVE: 4 Children Among 15 Killed in Pune Wall Collapse; IMD Warns of Intense Rainfall

News18.com | June 29, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
Event Highlights

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Fifteen people were killed after the compound wall of a residential building collapsed in Pune’s Kondhwa today morning following heavy rains. Visuals showed several cars stuck in debris. Rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the site of the accident.

Heavy rains in Pune on Thursday and Friday meant the monthly average for June had already been received, a senior India Meteorological Department official said.
Jun 29, 2019 11:13 am (IST)

The Central Railway (CR) had said in a press release that a number of express and passenger trains, especially between Mumbai and Pune, stand cancelled.

Jun 29, 2019 10:56 am (IST)

Rain Lashes Across Gujarat | The district of Navsari in Gujarat received about 8 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours.

Jun 29, 2019 10:36 am (IST)

Tree Damages Cars in Mumbai | A tree damaged two cars after it fell in the Sion Koliwada Punjabi Camp in Mumbai.

Jun 29, 2019 10:31 am (IST)

The Central Railway tweeted that suburban train services are now running smoothly on all four corridors.

Jun 29, 2019 10:18 am (IST)

4 Children Among Those Dead in Pune | "At least 15 people — nine men, two women and four children — have been killed in the incident, and three got injured," an officer of Kondhwa police station says.

Jun 29, 2019 10:06 am (IST)

BMC Gives Mumbai Rainfall Stats |  The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation says that Mumbai received 127 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Jun 29, 2019 10:02 am (IST)

Pune Mayor on Wall Collapse |  "An investigation will be conducted into the incident. We are giving a 'work stop' order so that no work can be continued at the construction site here," Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak says.

Jun 29, 2019 9:32 am (IST)

Maha CM Condoles Pune Deaths | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to offer his condolences to families of those who died after a wall collapsed in a Pune residential building.

Jun 29, 2019 9:22 am (IST)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Thursday warned people to not open manholes, after a prominent doctor died by stepping into one in 2017. People generally open manholes to allow the water to drain out quickly.

Jun 29, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

Other parts of the country like Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, the Northeast and several coastal areas are also receiving torrential rain.

Jun 29, 2019 9:10 am (IST)

While Mumbai is "submerged", parts of the country are struggling with the other extreme. The water crisis in Chennai is escalating, a heatwave has taken over Jammu, and Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are experiencing scalding heat.

Jun 29, 2019 8:59 am (IST)

A wall had collapsed in Mumbai's Dadar (East) on Friday as well, injuring three people. Incidents of damage to infrastructure had started flooding the social media on the very first day that monsoons hit the city.

Jun 29, 2019 8:50 am (IST)

Pune Police Commissioner Comments |  K Venkatesham, the Police Commissioner of Pune says, "Our team is investigating the reasons behind the incident. Firm action will be taken against those responsible. We will check whether proper permissions were taken and safety measures were followed."

Jun 29, 2019 8:37 am (IST)

Rainfall Continues in Mumbai | Here are some visuals of Mumbai monsoon this year.

Jun 29, 2019 8:32 am (IST)

Weather conditions in Maharashtra can only be called 'extreme' as it has been making headlines for a drought-like state in many districts, while its coast-line continues to reel under violent downpour.

Jun 29, 2019 8:28 am (IST)

Monsoon had been immensely delayed in Mumbai this year. On Thursday, a day before the onset of the rains, the Municipal Corporation had supplied water to residents from the reserve stock, and asked them to use it judiciously.

Jun 29, 2019 8:23 am (IST)

IMD Predicts Heavy Rain on West Coast | The India Meteorological Department predicts continued heavy rains and active monsoon conditions over the west coast, including over Mumbai and Thane.

Jun 29, 2019 8:16 am (IST)

Gujarat Underpass Waterlogged | Along with Maharashtra, Gujarat also continues to bear the torrent as the Mograwadi underpass in Valsad station in the state is inundated.

Jun 29, 2019 8:11 am (IST)

In Nashik, two people were killed on Friday, as Maharashtra continued to receive pouring rain. An 18-year-old girl was struck by lightning, while a 52-year-old man was electrocuted in the district today.

Jun 29, 2019 8:06 am (IST)

Bengal & Bihar Workers Killed in Pune | Most of those killed after a wall collapsed in Pune were workers from Bihar and West Bengal, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram confirms. He adds that the government will provide help to those affected.

Jun 29, 2019 8:04 am (IST)

Pune District Collector Comments | Naval Kishore Ram, the District Collector of Pune says that wall collapse occured because of heavy rain. " Negligence of the construction company is coming to light with this incident. Death of 15 people is not a small matter," he adds.

Jun 29, 2019 8:01 am (IST)

A building in Thane housing a school was sealed and students evacuated after it started crumbling on Friday as the area received torrential rain.

Jun 29, 2019 7:56 am (IST)

Thane Man Electrocuted | A 46-year-old man gets electrocuted to death in Rabodi in Thane, Maharashtra.

Jun 29, 2019 7:54 am (IST)

Mumbai Wall Collapses | A wall in Mumbai's Chembur collapses on auto-rickshaws early on Saturday. No casualties reported in the accident.

Jun 29, 2019 7:49 am (IST)

Meanwhile, in the first spell of monsoon this season in Mumbai, 3 people died of electric shocks on Friday, the first day rains hit the city.

Jun 29, 2019 7:47 am (IST)

Pune received 73.1 millimeters of rain till Friday, the second highest this season. The India Meteorological Department had said on Friday that the city had already received the average rainfall for the month of June. 

Jun 29, 2019 7:44 am (IST)

15 Die as Wall Collapses in Pune | The compound wall of a residential building in Pune collapses, killing 15 people, as rains lash across Maharashtra.

Mumbai Rains LIVE: 4 Children Among 15 Killed in Pune Wall Collapse; IMD Warns of Intense Rainfall

Pune received 73.1 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, the second highest rainfall in June since 2010. Total rainfall for June currently stands at 134.3 mm, the IMD official said.

"The average rainfall for Pune for the month of June is 137mm. Till 8:30am on Friday, the city had received 134.3 mm rainfall. Between 8:30 am to 5:30pm, rainfall recorded was 25.3mm. The average rainfall for June has been surpassed," said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.

Kashyapi said the intensity of rain will decrease partially on Saturday. He added that heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Konkan region and neighbouring Goa till July 2, and widespread rainfall in central Maharashtra and Marathwada. Vidarbha will get light to moderate rain till July 1, Kashyapi said.

Eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra on Friday where several parts were lashed by heavy rains. Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains, ending a long dry spell, but a few hours of incessant showers left the financial capital struggling with familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains.

Three persons died of electric shocks, while two others were injured in two separate incidents in the western suburbs, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The deceased were identified as Kashima Yudiyar (60), a resident of Andheri (East), Rajendra Yadav (60) and Sanjay Yadav (24) — both from Goregaon (East), the civic official said.

Two others suffered injuries in the Goregaon incident and were admitted to a local hospital, he said. Three persons were injured when a portion of a wall collapsed in Dadar (East) amid rains, he said, adding that they were admitted to the civic-run KEM Hospital. More rains have been forecast in the next 24 hours.

Suburban train services, considered Mumbai's lifeline, were running late by 10 to 15 minutes, said Railway officials. Till 4 pm on June 28, the Colaba observatory had recorded 19.2 mm rain and the Santacruz observatory 138 mm rain, the BMC said.

In Palghar in Maharashtra, an eight-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning while two farm labourers were killed in Akola. Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Nashik district which was lashed by heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day.
