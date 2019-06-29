Mumbai Rains LIVE: 4 Children Among 15 Killed in Pune Wall Collapse; IMD Warns of Intense Rainfall

Event Highlights
- 4 Children Among Those Dead in Pune
- BMC Gives Mumbai Rainfall Stats
- Pune Mayor on Wall Collapse
- Maha CM Condoles Pune Deaths
- Pune Police Commissioner Comments
- IMD Predicts Heavy Rain on West Coast
- Gujarat Underpass Waterlogged
- Pune District Collector Comments
- Thane Man Electrocuted
- Mumbai Wall Collapses
- 15 Die as Wall Collapses in Pune
Heavy rains in Pune on Thursday and Friday meant the monthly average for June had already been received, a senior India Meteorological Department official said.
Rain Lashes Across Gujarat | The district of Navsari in Gujarat received about 8 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours.
Navsari in #Gujarat has received 8 inches of rain in the past 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/t7ZIosVXU5— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
Tree Damages Cars in Mumbai | A tree damaged two cars after it fell in the Sion Koliwada Punjabi Camp in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Two cars damaged in Sion Koliwada Punjabi Camp after a tree fell down on them, following heavy rainfall in the area today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ywCRquvuG6— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
The Central Railway tweeted that suburban train services are now running smoothly on all four corridors.
Central Railway Mumbai Suburban services are running normally on all 4 corridors viz Main line CSMT/Kalyan/Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli, Harbour CSMT/Panvel/Goregaon, Trans Harbour Thane/Vashi/Panvel and 4th corridor to Kharkopar. #CRUpdates #mumbaimonsoon @drmmumbaicr @RailMinIndia— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 29, 2019
BMC Gives Mumbai Rainfall Stats | The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation says that Mumbai received 127 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.
According to BMC, Mumbai City received 127 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 170 mm rainfall and eastern suburbs received 197mm rainfall, in last 24 hours; According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in #Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/bETXXFh1F1— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
Maha CM Condoles Pune Deaths | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to offer his condolences to families of those who died after a wall collapsed in a Pune residential building.
Extremely saddened to know about loss of lives in the Kondhwa, Pune wall collapse incident.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 29, 2019
My deepest condolences to the families and prying for speedy recovery of the injured.
Directed Pune Collector to conduct an in-depth enquiry.
Rainfall Continues in Mumbai | Here are some visuals of Mumbai monsoon this year.
#Maharashtra: Rain showers continue to lash #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ykaLtgX4ho— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
IMD Predicts Heavy Rain on West Coast | The India Meteorological Department predicts continued heavy rains and active monsoon conditions over the west coast, including over Mumbai and Thane.
India Meteorological Department, Mumbai: Very active monsoon conditions over west coast, with deep westerlies. Heavy rainfall expected in #Mumbai, #Thane & around west coast. pic.twitter.com/ElwYKnF4Gj— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
Gujarat Underpass Waterlogged | Along with Maharashtra, Gujarat also continues to bear the torrent as the Mograwadi underpass in Valsad station in the state is inundated.
#Gujarat: Due to heavy rainfall, Mograwadi underpass in Valsad was filled with rainwater and Valsad station premises was waterlogged, early morning today. pic.twitter.com/FuRXy3WUfT— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
Mumbai Wall Collapses | A wall in Mumbai's Chembur collapses on auto-rickshaws early on Saturday. No casualties reported in the accident.
Mumbai: A wall in Chembur collapsed on auto-rickshaws around 2 am today; Debris being removed, no casualties reported. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/5pGZY3txZ9— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
15 Die as Wall Collapses in Pune | The compound wall of a residential building in Pune collapses, killing 15 people, as rains lash across Maharashtra.
Pune: Death toll rises to 15; search & rescue operation is underway. #Maharashtra https://t.co/sV7p2QUnuy— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
Pune received 73.1 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, the second highest rainfall in June since 2010. Total rainfall for June currently stands at 134.3 mm, the IMD official said.
"The average rainfall for Pune for the month of June is 137mm. Till 8:30am on Friday, the city had received 134.3 mm rainfall. Between 8:30 am to 5:30pm, rainfall recorded was 25.3mm. The average rainfall for June has been surpassed," said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.
Kashyapi said the intensity of rain will decrease partially on Saturday. He added that heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Konkan region and neighbouring Goa till July 2, and widespread rainfall in central Maharashtra and Marathwada. Vidarbha will get light to moderate rain till July 1, Kashyapi said.
Eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra on Friday where several parts were lashed by heavy rains. Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains, ending a long dry spell, but a few hours of incessant showers left the financial capital struggling with familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains.
Three persons died of electric shocks, while two others were injured in two separate incidents in the western suburbs, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The deceased were identified as Kashima Yudiyar (60), a resident of Andheri (East), Rajendra Yadav (60) and Sanjay Yadav (24) — both from Goregaon (East), the civic official said.
Two others suffered injuries in the Goregaon incident and were admitted to a local hospital, he said. Three persons were injured when a portion of a wall collapsed in Dadar (East) amid rains, he said, adding that they were admitted to the civic-run KEM Hospital. More rains have been forecast in the next 24 hours.
Suburban train services, considered Mumbai's lifeline, were running late by 10 to 15 minutes, said Railway officials. Till 4 pm on June 28, the Colaba observatory had recorded 19.2 mm rain and the Santacruz observatory 138 mm rain, the BMC said.
In Palghar in Maharashtra, an eight-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning while two farm labourers were killed in Akola. Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Nashik district which was lashed by heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day.
