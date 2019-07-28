Mumbai Rains LIVE: BMC Asks Mumbaikars to Stay Alert as City Braces for 'Extremely Heavy' Rainfall



In a statement on Saturday evening, Central Railway informed that over 1,000 passengers rescued from the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express earlier in the afternoon made their onward journey in a special train that left from Kalyan at 6.10pm. The train will go via Manmad, Pune and Daund to Kolhapur, CR chief public relations officer Sunil Udasi said.



The Mahalaxmi Express was marooned near Vangani in neighbouring Thane district after heavy rains caused the Ulhas River to breach its banks. The passengers were rescued by NDRF, Army, Navy, Air Force and railway teams around 3pm after a 17-hour ordeal.



Heavy rains led to the cancellation of 11 flights and diversion of nine incoming aircraft to nearby airports. But operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport remained normal otherwise, said an airport official.



"As many as 11 flights of various airlines are cancelled for today (Saturday). These include seven departures and four arrivals," an official of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. "In addition to this, nine flights scheduled to arrive in Mumbai have been diverted to other nearby airports due to rains and other issues." The Indian Air Force also airlifted more than 120 people stuck in different parts of Thane district due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains.



The state government on Saturday extended the time for reporting for round 2 of the 'centralised admission process' (CAP) for engineering courses by two days in view of the heavy rains. State Higher Education Minister Vinod Tawde confirmed that reporting for CAP round 2 has been extended till July 29.



For pharmacy admission, time for online filing of CAP round 3 options form has been extended by a day, till July 28.Of the seven departures, budget carrier IndiGo cancelled five, while Air India and Emirates cancelled one each.



