Mumbai Rains LIVE: BMC Asks Mumbaikars to Stay Alert as City Braces for 'Extremely Heavy' Rainfall

He said, wherever required, ward officials have been asked to visit areas in their jurisdiction to monitor the situation on the ground. "We appeal to citizens to be careful and avoid venturing into the sea, and not to open manholes," he added.
11 Flights Cancelled, 9 Diverted in Mumbai | 11 flights were cancelled yesterday while nine others were diverted. Out of the seven departures, budget carrier IndiGo canceled five, while Air India and Emirates canceled one each. IndiGo canceled three flights to Mumbai from various destinations while Air India cancelled one incoming flight for Saturday.
Kalyan-Thane Up and CSMT-Chunabhatti/Bandra Up and Down Cancelled | Kalyan-Thane Up fast line on main line (11.20 am to 3.50 pm) and CSMT-Chunabhatti/Bandra Up and Downn harbour lines (11.10 am to 4.10 pm) is cancelled.
Kalyan-Thane Up fast line on main line (11.20 am to 3.50 pm) and CSMT-Chunabhatti/Bandra Up & Dn harbour lines (11.10 am to 4.10 pm) is *CANCELLED.*
Govt Extends Admission to Engineering Courses Due to Heavy Rains | Maharashtra Government has extended time for reporting for round 2 of the `Centralised Admission Process' (CAP) for engineering courses by two days due to the heavy rains. State Higher Education Minister Vinod Tawde said reporting for CAP round 2 for engineering has been extended till July 29.
SpiceJet has said, "Due to bad weather at Mumbai (BOM), all departures or arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status".
One person has been injured after portion of ceiling collapsed in Nand Vilas building at Maulana Shaukat Ali road near JJ Hospital in Mumbai at around 4 am, today.
NDRF conducts rescue operation in Tamba village of Wardha, Maharashtra.
Rains in Mumbai, Suburb in Next Two Hours | Short spell of rain will occur in parts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar and Thane during next 2 hours.
Ulhas River Overflows Due to Heavy Showers | The Indian Air Force on Saturday airlifted over 120 people stuck in different parts of Thane district in Maharashtra due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains. Heavy showers since Friday night have caused the Ulhas river in the district to overflow, with water gushing onto roads in Badlapur and inundating many areas.
People Rescued in Kalyan | People stranded at a petrol pump near Kalyan in Thane district have been rescued by NDRF.
Passengers Rescued from Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur | A multi-agency operation was carried out yesterday to rescue 1,050 passengers stranded on the long-distance Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur in Thane after the railway tracks were flooded following heavy rainfall. The train was marooned near Vangani in Thane after heavy rains caused the Ulhas river to breach its banks. They were rescued by NDRF, Army, Navy, Air Force and railway teams around 3pm after a 17-hour ordeal.
Intense spells of rain likely to occur in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad during next 4 hours, said India Meteorological Dept, Mumbai.
Civic Machinery and Disaster Management Cell Put on Alert | BMC has alerted its citizens about the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall tomorrow accompanied by lightning during the day. The civic machinery, including the Disaster Management Cell, has been put on alert, a civic body spokesperson said. Ward officials have been asked to visit areas in their jurisdiction to monitor the situation on the ground.
'Heavy to Very Heavy' Rains Predicted on Sunday | The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted "heavy to very heavy" rains in Mumbai, including "extremely heavy" rain in isolated places, for Sunday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it was prepared for the onslaught and asked citizens to be careful. The city and its adjoining areas received torrential rainfall throughout Saturday.
In a statement on Saturday evening, Central Railway informed that over 1,000 passengers rescued from the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express earlier in the afternoon made their onward journey in a special train that left from Kalyan at 6.10pm. The train will go via Manmad, Pune and Daund to Kolhapur, CR chief public relations officer Sunil Udasi said.
The Mahalaxmi Express was marooned near Vangani in neighbouring Thane district after heavy rains caused the Ulhas River to breach its banks. The passengers were rescued by NDRF, Army, Navy, Air Force and railway teams around 3pm after a 17-hour ordeal.
Heavy rains led to the cancellation of 11 flights and diversion of nine incoming aircraft to nearby airports. But operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport remained normal otherwise, said an airport official.
"As many as 11 flights of various airlines are cancelled for today (Saturday). These include seven departures and four arrivals," an official of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. "In addition to this, nine flights scheduled to arrive in Mumbai have been diverted to other nearby airports due to rains and other issues." The Indian Air Force also airlifted more than 120 people stuck in different parts of Thane district due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains.
The state government on Saturday extended the time for reporting for round 2 of the 'centralised admission process' (CAP) for engineering courses by two days in view of the heavy rains. State Higher Education Minister Vinod Tawde confirmed that reporting for CAP round 2 has been extended till July 29.
For pharmacy admission, time for online filing of CAP round 3 options form has been extended by a day, till July 28.Of the seven departures, budget carrier IndiGo cancelled five, while Air India and Emirates cancelled one each.
