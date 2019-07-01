LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mumbai Rains LIVE: City Wakes Up to Waterlogging, Cancelled Trains & Traffic Snarls as Downpour Continues

News18.com | July 1, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
Event Highlights

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the fourth consecutive day today, leaving the financial capital struggling with waterlogging, choked drains, traffic jams and cancellations and delays in trains.

According to Western Railway, the city witnessed heavy, incessant rains with 361 mm on Sunday night, 100 mm between 4am and 5am in the Palghar area of Mumbai Division. Some trains, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, were regulated in view of the passengers’ safety.
Jul 1, 2019 10:10 am (IST)

Mumbai residents criticize Brihanmumbai Mumnicipal Corporation (BMC) for poor civic management as busy roads in the city go under water in Sion, Kurla, Dadar.

Jul 1, 2019 10:04 am (IST)

Due to water logging on railway tracks, local trains towards Dadar on Central Line are stuck while trains from Dadar to Kurla are running late.

Jul 1, 2019 10:00 am (IST)

Commuter Distress | Flooding at BEST bus depots at King Circle and Sion at 09.00 am on Monday Morning.

Jul 1, 2019 9:59 am (IST)

Railway tracks submerged due to heavy downpour, trains getting frequently rescheduled.

Jul 1, 2019 9:54 am (IST)

Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation posts likely High Tide schedule for the day.

Jul 1, 2019 9:53 am (IST)

Intense Rainfall for 2 Hours | India Meteorological Department, Mumbai: Intense spells of rainfall likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar during the next two hours.

Jul 1, 2019 9:51 am (IST)

Traffic comes to halt near Sion as cars, buses stuck in waist-high water between two frequently used flyovers.

Jul 1, 2019 9:48 am (IST)

Western Railways says Train services along the Churchgate, Marine Lines, Mumbai Central fast lines has resumed while restoration work along the slow lines is in full swing.

Jul 1, 2019 9:45 am (IST)

Western Railways Help Desk Numbers | In light of the Palghar Railway Station water-logging, where 13 trains were cancelled, Western Railways has released a list of help desk numbers for passenger inquiry.

Jul 1, 2019 9:41 am (IST)

Skymet Weather says Mumbai at serious risk of flooding between July 3 and 5 as more than 200 mm rainfall per day expected during this period.

Jul 1, 2019 9:38 am (IST)

Traffic Diverted from Busy Thoroughfares | The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation has diverted Traffic from Gandhi Market, National College, SV Road, and Bandra West.

Jul 1, 2019 9:34 am (IST)

Streets in Dadar East have also been flooded as children wade through waist-deep water to go to school.

Jul 1, 2019 9:32 am (IST)

Western railway PRO: Due to heavy winds, the material, that is, bamboos of ongoing construction work fell on Over Head Equipment at Marine Lines due to which trains have been stopped between Churchgate-Marine Lines.Restoration work in full swing, traffic expected to start in 30 minutes.

Jul 1, 2019 9:29 am (IST)

Trains services between Kurla and Sion have been held up, while those on the harbour line at Vadala Road are running slow, CPRO Central Railways said.

Jul 1, 2019 9:27 am (IST)

Due to the derailment at least 10 intercity trains such as the Indrayani Express, Deccan Express, Intercity Express, Pragati Express, Deccan Queen Express, Koyna Express were cancelled, Udasi said. The Bhusaval-Pune Express was short terminated at Nashik, affecting inter-city connectivity.

Jul 1, 2019 9:25 am (IST)

Goods Train Derails Between Mumbai and Pune | A goods train derailed between Karjat and Lonavala in Maharashtra on Monday, affecting Mumbai-Pune intercity and long distance services, a railway official said. Fifteen wagons of the train derailed around 4.15  am at the Jambrung-Thakurwadi section, Chief PRO Central Railway Sunil Udasi said.

Jul 1, 2019 9:21 am (IST)

Trains Cancelled | Due to heavy rains on Sunday night, 13 Trains were cancelled in Palghar on Monday morning, and services only resumed at 08.05 am today, Western Railway PRO said.

Jul 1, 2019 9:15 am (IST)

Chembur streets flooded | The Chembur suburb of the city experienced flooding due to the heavy rainfall.

Jul 1, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

Mumbai on Monday woke up to water logging, choked drains, traffic jams and cancellations and delays in trains as heavy rains continued to lash the city and its neighbouring areas for the fourth consecutive day.

Railway tracks have submerged between Sion railway station and Matunga railway station following heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra

Water accumulated in several areas, making it difficult for people to commute in and around the city. Excessive waterlogging forced Andheri subway to shut and police officials and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers used pumps to remove water from the area.

Trains were stopped between Churchgate-Marine Lines after material from an ongoing construction fell on top of the overhead equipment at Marine Lines.

A goods train derailed between Karjat and Lonavala, affecting Mumbai-Pune intercity and long distance services. Intercity trains from Mumbai to Pune were cancelled and some long distance trains were diverted through Igatpuri.

The railway has requested the state government and various agencies to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers. Due to the derailment at least 10 intercity trains such as the Indrayani Express, Deccan Express, Intercity Express, Pragati Express, Deccan Queen Express, Koyna Express were cancelled.

Long distance trains like the Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express, Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express, Ahmedabad- Pune Duranto Express and Indore-Pune Express were diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad.

