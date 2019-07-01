Mumbai Rains LIVE: City Wakes Up to Waterlogging, Cancelled Trains & Traffic Snarls as Downpour Continues

Railway tracks have submerged between Sion railway station and Matunga railway station following heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra



Water accumulated in several areas, making it difficult for people to commute in and around the city. Excessive waterlogging forced Andheri subway to shut and police officials and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers used pumps to remove water from the area.



Trains were stopped between Churchgate-Marine Lines after material from an ongoing construction fell on top of the overhead equipment at Marine Lines.



A goods train derailed between Karjat and Lonavala, affecting Mumbai-Pune intercity and long distance services. Intercity trains from Mumbai to Pune were cancelled and some long distance trains were diverted through Igatpuri.



The railway has requested the state government and various agencies to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers. Due to the derailment at least 10 intercity trains such as the Indrayani Express, Deccan Express, Intercity Express, Pragati Express, Deccan Queen Express, Koyna Express were cancelled.



Long distance trains like the Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express, Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express, Ahmedabad- Pune Duranto Express and Indore-Pune Express were diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad.



