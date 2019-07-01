Mumbai Rains LIVE: City Wakes Up to Waterlogging, Cancelled Trains & Traffic Snarls as Downpour Continues

Event Highlights
According to Western Railway, the city witnessed heavy, incessant rains with 361 mm on Sunday night, 100 mm between 4am and 5am in the Palghar area of Mumbai Division. Some trains, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, were regulated in view of the passengers’ safety.
Western Railways says Train services along the Churchgate, Marine Lines, Mumbai Central fast lines has resumed while restoration work along the slow lines is in full swing.
Western Railway: Restoration work on slow lines is in full swing after the material viz bamboos of ongoing construction work fell on Over Head Equipment at Marine Lines, due to heavy winds. Trains on both the fast lines working between Churchgate-Mumbai Central. pic.twitter.com/Us9mx24Z3p— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019
Skymet Weather says Mumbai at serious risk of flooding between July 3 and 5 as more than 200 mm rainfall per day expected during this period.
Our Managing Director @JATINSKYMET says #Mumbai is at serious risk of flooding between July 3 and 5. Close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period, which could hamper normal life. Be prepared for the upcoming #MumbaiRainshttps://t.co/HOgVQdHOxA— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 30, 2019
Traffic Diverted from Busy Thoroughfares | The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation has diverted Traffic from Gandhi Market, National College, SV Road, and Bandra West.
Traffic Diversion Updates #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/TGv6SKNMVD— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019
Streets in Dadar East have also been flooded as children wade through waist-deep water to go to school.
Mumbai: Children wade through water to go to school as streets in Dadar East have been flooded due to heavy rainfall. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/eqlTXNuLBZ— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019
Trains services between Kurla and Sion have been held up, while those on the harbour line at Vadala Road are running slow, CPRO Central Railways said.
Central Railway CPRO: Due to heavy rains between Kurla and Sion, Up fast line services held up. Suburban services running cautiously on Down fast, Up & Down slow lines. On harbour line at Vadala Road trains running with slow speed. #Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019
Goods Train Derails Between Mumbai and Pune | A goods train derailed between Karjat and Lonavala in Maharashtra on Monday, affecting Mumbai-Pune intercity and long distance services, a railway official said. Fifteen wagons of the train derailed around 4.15 am at the Jambrung-Thakurwadi section, Chief PRO Central Railway Sunil Udasi said.
Trains Cancelled | Due to heavy rains on Sunday night, 13 Trains were cancelled in Palghar on Monday morning, and services only resumed at 08.05 am today, Western Railway PRO said.
Western Railway PRO: Due to very heavy rains in Palghar during night, 13 trains have been cancelled, today. After receding of water, train movement at Palghar was started at 8.05 hours at restricted speed of 30 kmph in view of safety. pic.twitter.com/R7VGydwZG9— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019
Chembur streets flooded | The Chembur suburb of the city experienced flooding due to the heavy rainfall.
Mumbai: Streets in Chembur flooded, following heavy rainfall in the state. pic.twitter.com/ovxTgWzhzP— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019
Railway tracks have submerged between Sion railway station and Matunga railway station following heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra
Water accumulated in several areas, making it difficult for people to commute in and around the city. Excessive waterlogging forced Andheri subway to shut and police officials and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers used pumps to remove water from the area.
Trains were stopped between Churchgate-Marine Lines after material from an ongoing construction fell on top of the overhead equipment at Marine Lines.
A goods train derailed between Karjat and Lonavala, affecting Mumbai-Pune intercity and long distance services. Intercity trains from Mumbai to Pune were cancelled and some long distance trains were diverted through Igatpuri.
The railway has requested the state government and various agencies to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers. Due to the derailment at least 10 intercity trains such as the Indrayani Express, Deccan Express, Intercity Express, Pragati Express, Deccan Queen Express, Koyna Express were cancelled.
Long distance trains like the Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express, Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express, Ahmedabad- Pune Duranto Express and Indore-Pune Express were diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad.
