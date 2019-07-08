Mumbai Rains LIVE: As Downpour Hits Normal Life, Police Tweets 'It's a Request, Take Precautions'

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai on Monday after a hiatus, affecting road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the city airport. Disgruntled over the chaos, residents later took to Twitter to post videos and pictures of submerged areas, waterlogged subways and cars floating on roads in Navi Mumbai. Commissioner of Police has requested people to take precautions as "IMD has shared forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall (upto 200 mm) in the next 24 hours".
Office-goers braved torrential downpour in many parts of the metropolis to reach their places of work. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "intense spells of rainfall" with heavy rains expected at a few places in Mumbai and suburbs on Monday. It said heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at places in Raigad and Palghar districts and at a few places in Thane district.
Read More
Jul 8, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)
Train movement on Mumbai-Pune railway route will be affected due to the landslide at Monkey Hill.
Maharashtra: Train movement on Mumbai-Pune line on Central Railway route affected after a boulder fell on the down line between Thakurwadi-Monkey Hill at 1515 hours. Down line and Middle line affected.
A landslide has occured at Mumbai Pune railway route near Monkey Hill.
Jul 8, 2019 6:12 pm (IST)
Indigo Airlines has also issued a warning to Mumbaikars to check for flight delays before leaving for the airport.
#6ETravelAdvisory: Request all passengers to check for delays due to heavy rains in #Mumbai. For flight status, visit https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE or send an SMS ST <flight no.><flight date> as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Jul 05, send ST 333 0507 to 566772.
Streets in Mumbai flooded due to heavy rainfall, visuals from Dahisar area. IMD has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places with extremely falls at isolated places in Raigad & Palghar dist & at a few places in Mumbai & Thane dist, today. pic.twitter.com/yttuuRecZF
As the situation gets more and more threatening for Mumbaikars, here are all the helpline numbers.
Jul 8, 2019 6:00 pm (IST)
Despite heavy rainfall, trains to run as per schedule.
Suburban trains update at 1540 hrs. In spite of heavy rains at various locations on Mumbai suburban, Central Railway locals are running on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur) without disruption.
Santacruz Records 122mm Rains in 6 Hours | According to SkymetWeather, Santacruz has recorded 122 mm of rains in the past six hours. Another social media user raised the situation at the Dadar flower market. "A very generic and old situation in Dadar phool market. The dumb is hardly cleared leading to overflowing garbage," he tweeted. In response, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) cleared the area and shared the picture on social media.
Jul 8, 2019 5:29 pm (IST)
Reports Claim 8 Injured Due to Rains in Mumbai | According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a part of an upper floor collapsed in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. It further said that eight people have been injured, while three among them have been admitted to a hospital.
Jul 8, 2019 5:28 pm (IST)
Heavy Rains in Mumbai | Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai on Monday after a hiatus, affecting road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the city airport. Disgruntled over the chaos, residents later took to Twitter to post videos and pictures of submerged areas, waterlogged subways and cars floating on roads in Navi Mumbai.
Mumbai airport operations were briefly suspended in the morning due to heavy rains, which prompted the airport operator to divert three city-bound flights, a Mumbai International Airport Limited official said. No flights were cancelled, he added.
Runway operations at the Mumbai airport remained suspended for nearly 20 minutes from 9.12 am due to heavy rains, he added. The Central Railway said there was heavy rain at various locations on Mumbai suburban route. "Central Railway locals are running normal on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere," it tweeted.
The suburbs received around 20 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8.30 am, an IMD official here said. This caused water-logging on rail tracks at Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Sion and other stations due to which local trains on the Central Line were running slow.
The Mumbai municipal corporation said it regrets the inconvenience caused to Mumbai residents owing to heavy rain. "Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experience heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburb. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on decline now & our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible," the BMC tweeted.
A viral video showed a gaping manhole in Chembur swallowing a bike. Heavy cloud formation was bringing more rains to the city, the IMD official said. "The catchment areas of dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai are also receiving good precipitation. The city is expected to receive more rains today," he added.
The metropolis and its adjoining areas received heavy rains for four consecutive days in June end-early July, badly affecting normal life and disrupting rail, road and and air traffic at that time. After that, the city had been witnessing sporadic rains in the last few days.