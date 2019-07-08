LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Mumbai Rains LIVE: As Downpour Hits Normal Life, Police Tweets 'It's a Request, Take Precautions'

News18.com | July 8, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai on Monday after a hiatus, affecting road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the city airport. Disgruntled over the chaos, residents later took to Twitter to post videos and pictures of submerged areas, waterlogged subways and cars floating on roads in Navi Mumbai. Commissioner of Police has requested people to take precautions as "IMD has shared forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall (upto 200 mm) in the next 24 hours".

Office-goers braved torrential downpour in many parts of the metropolis to reach their places of work. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "intense spells of rainfall" with heavy rains expected at a few places in Mumbai and suburbs on Monday. It said heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at places in Raigad and Palghar districts and at a few places in Thane district.
Read More
Jul 8, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)

Train movement on Mumbai-Pune railway route will be affected due to the landslide at Monkey Hill. 

Jul 8, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Skymet Weather has provided an update. 

Jul 8, 2019 6:25 pm (IST)

Visuals from Turbhe, Navi Mumbai show the roads flooded with excess water. 

Jul 8, 2019 6:21 pm (IST)

Commissioner of Mumbai Police has also issued a warning for all Mumbai residents. 

Jul 8, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)

 A landslide has occured at Mumbai Pune railway route near Monkey Hill. 

Jul 8, 2019 6:12 pm (IST)

Indigo Airlines has also issued a warning to Mumbaikars to check for flight delays before leaving for the airport.

Jul 8, 2019 6:07 pm (IST)

Visuals from the Dasihar area in Mumbai. 

Jul 8, 2019 6:05 pm (IST)

Here is the forecast by the Indian Met. Department.

Jul 8, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)

As the situation gets more and more threatening for Mumbaikars, here are all the helpline numbers. 

Jul 8, 2019 6:00 pm (IST)

Despite heavy rainfall, trains to run as per schedule. 

Jul 8, 2019 5:58 pm (IST)

Residents of Navi Mumbai have to face trobule due to excess rainfall. Here are the visuals. 

Jul 8, 2019 5:55 pm (IST)

Mumbai likely to face more heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours.  

Jul 8, 2019 5:38 pm (IST)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and said that the next two hours are very crucial. Here are top 10 developments.

Jul 8, 2019 5:34 pm (IST)

Cars Floating on Flooded Roads | A social media user posted a video of the flooded roads, where some cars can be seen floating in water.

Jul 8, 2019 5:32 pm (IST)

Santacruz Records 122mm Rains in 6 Hours | According to SkymetWeather, Santacruz has recorded 122 mm of rains in the past six hours. Another social media user raised the situation at the Dadar flower market. "A very generic and old situation in Dadar phool market. The dumb is hardly cleared leading to overflowing garbage," he tweeted. In response, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC)  cleared the area and shared the picture on social media.

Jul 8, 2019 5:29 pm (IST)

Reports Claim 8 Injured Due to Rains in Mumbai | According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a part of an upper floor collapsed in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. It further said that eight people have been injured, while three among them have been admitted to a hospital.

Jul 8, 2019 5:28 pm (IST)

Heavy Rains in Mumbai | Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai on Monday after a hiatus, affecting road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the city airport. Disgruntled over the chaos, residents later took to Twitter to post videos and pictures of submerged areas, waterlogged subways and cars floating on roads in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Rains LIVE: As Downpour Hits Normal Life, Police Tweets 'It's a Request, Take Precautions'

Mumbai airport operations were briefly suspended in the morning due to heavy rains, which prompted the airport operator to divert three city-bound flights, a Mumbai International Airport Limited official said. No flights were cancelled, he added.

Runway operations at the Mumbai airport remained suspended for nearly 20 minutes from 9.12 am due to heavy rains, he added. The Central Railway said there was heavy rain at various locations on Mumbai suburban route. "Central Railway locals are running normal on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere," it tweeted.

The suburbs received around 20 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8.30 am, an IMD official here said. This caused water-logging on rail tracks at Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Sion and other stations due to which local trains on the Central Line were running slow.

The Mumbai municipal corporation said it regrets the inconvenience caused to Mumbai residents owing to heavy rain. "Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experience heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburb. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on decline now & our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible," the BMC tweeted.

A viral video showed a gaping manhole in Chembur swallowing a bike. Heavy cloud formation was bringing more rains to the city, the IMD official said. "The catchment areas of dams that supply drinking water to Mumbai are also receiving good precipitation. The city is expected to receive more rains today," he added.

The metropolis and its adjoining areas received heavy rains for four consecutive days in June end-early July, badly affecting normal life and disrupting rail, road and and air traffic at that time. After that, the city had been witnessing sporadic rains in the last few days.
  • 06 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SA vs AUS
    325/6
    50.0 overs
    		 315/10
    49.5 overs
    South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SL vs IND
    264/7
    50.0 overs
    		 265/3
    43.3 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    PAK vs BAN
    315/9
    50.0 overs
    		 221/10
    44.1 overs
    Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    WI vs AFG
    311/6
    50.0 overs
    		 288/10
    50.0 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    ENG vs NZ
    305/8
    50.0 overs
    		 186/10
    45.0 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram