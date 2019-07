Mumbai Rains LIVE: Over 20 Killed in Monsoon Mayhem, Public Holiday Declared as City Struggles to Stay Afloat

Jul 2, 2019 8:54 am (IST)

The Central Railways issued a press release for today enlisting the trains that have been rescheduled:

- 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri and will run as 12809 Mumbai-Howrah mail via Nagpur JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval

- 12541 Gorakhpur-LTT Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri and will run as 12542 LTT-Gorakhpur Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Igatpuri

- 17508 Secunderabad-Mumbai Devgiri Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 17057 Mumbai-Secunderabad Devgiri Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road.

- 11016 Gorakhpur-LTT Kushinagar Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri.

- 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Khandwa and will run as 18029 LTT-Shalimar Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval.

- 12106 Gondia-Mumbai Vidarbha Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 12105 Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road

- 12290 Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 12289 Mumbai-Nagpur Duranto Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road

- 12102 Howrah-LTT Jnaneshwari Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri

- 12138 Firozpur-Mumbai Punjab Mail JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Manmad and will run as 12137 Mumbai-Firozpur Punjab Mail JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad

- 11058 Amritsar-Mumbai Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Manmad and will run as 11057 Mumbai-Amritsar Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad

- 12361 Asabsol-Mumbai Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri

- 01024 Gorakhpur-LTT Special JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Pachora.