Mumbai Rains LIVE: Over 25 Killed, Public Holiday Declared as City Receives Heaviest Rainfall in a Decade

NDRF officials said that the 18 deceased were the people living in the slums. "Our team of National Disaster Response Force along with sniffer dog reached the site of the incident immediately after receiving the information. Besides, a team of fire brigade and local police also reached the spot and took the control of the situation," a senior NDRF official said.
-15063 Gorakhpur-LTT Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri and will run as 15064 LTT-Gorakhpur Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Igatpuri.
-12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Bhusaval and will run as 12139 Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval.
-12880 Bhubaneshwar-LTT Express JCO 1.7.2019 will be short terminated at Manmad and will run as 12879 LTT-Bhubaneshwar Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad.
-11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Lonavala and will run as 11019 Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Pune.
Trains Short-terminated:
-12187 Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Manmad and will run as 12188 Mumbai-Jabalpur Garibrath JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad
-11060 Gorakhpur-LTT Godan Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Bhusaval.
-12533 Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Bhusaval and will run as 12534 Mumbai-Lucknow Pushpak Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval.
-15018 Gorakhpur-LTT Express via Allahabad JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 15017 LTT-Gorakhpur Express via Allahabad JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road.
In latest updates from the Central Railways, 4 more trains stand cancelled.
Trains Update – 4 (Cancellation on 2.7.2019)— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 2, 2019
Due to very heavy rains in Mumbai area, the following trains are cancelled
1.22119 Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express JCO 2.7.2019
2.12051 Dadar-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express JCO 2.7.2019
The Congress questioned the authorities in the state for the lack of development despite facing the same issues during monsoon every year.
Over 16 people have lost their lives & our flooded financial capital has screeched to a halt. In the last 3 years @bmcmumbai has spent over Rs. 4,000 Cr on "upgrading" roads & drains, yet Mumbai has seen no change. Where has all that money gone? pic.twitter.com/6krZIewoFC— Congress (@INCIndia) July 2, 2019
CM Meets Victims | Fadnavis visits Shatabdi Hospital to meet the victims of the wall collapse in Malad.
CM @Dev_Fadnavis visits Shatabdi Hospital to meet persons injured due to Malad Wall Collapse incident in Mumbai.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 2, 2019
Minister Yogesh Sagar was present. #Malad #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/7TH8HU82Wy
Speaking to CNN-News18, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says the wall collapse in Malad is a very tragic incident.
#EXCLUSIVE – Maharashtra CM, @Dev_Fadnavis speaks to CNN-News18 on #MumbaiRains; says the wall collapse in Malad is a very tragic incident. A compensation of ₹5 lakh will be given to the next of kin of the deceased and injured will be rehabilitated. #MumbaiCrumbling pic.twitter.com/YKQnDHeDac— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 2, 2019
No Holiday in BSE | The Bombay Stock Exchange will function normally even amid rain woes in the city.
BSE CEO Ashish Kumar Chouhan to ANI: No holiday in Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE will function normally today. https://t.co/15sv97Tuve— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
People wade through water in Gandhi Market area as streets in Mumbai flood following heavy rainfall.
Mumbai: Streets in the city flooded due to heavy rainfall, people wade through water in Gandhi Market area. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/R0n0G4Qs3q— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
Few minutes after an NDRF Inspector said search operation at the wall collapse site in Malad is being closed, the Chief Fire Officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade says, "One woman and a child have been located under debris, rescue work is in progress."
Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade on wall collapse in Malad East: One woman and a child have been located under debris, rescue work is in progress. #MumbaiRains— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
Search Operation in Malad Closed | At least 12 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed due to heavy rains in Malad area. "In the search by advance equipment, canine search and physical search no more bodies were found so search operation is now being closed," NDRF Inspector Rajendra Patil says.
Traffic Advisory at 8:30 am | The Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory: "Traffic is moving slow due to water logging at Gandhi market, Sion, LBS Nayak Nagar, Everard Nagar, Kherwadi flyover, Amar Mahal, Khar Subway, Milan Subway, Andheri, Jogeshwari JVLR, Hansmogara junction, Malad chowky subway."
The Indian Navy has deployed various teams to provide relief to rain hit and stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area.
#IndianNavy deploys various teams to provide relief to rain hit and stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra @PIBMumbai @DDNewsHindi @SpokespersonMoD @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia @airnewsalerts @nitin_gadkari @RanveerOfficial @meghnagulzar pic.twitter.com/hkIGFZNJI0— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 2, 2019
CET Cell to Postpone Counselling | The CET Cell has decided to postpone today's counselling at Mumbai centres to July 5. The postponement is only for Mumbai centers. Other district centers will remain open today. July 5 will be an extended date for all those who were absent on their respective dates on all centers.
Trains Cancelled | Several trains were cancelled due to heavy rains in the parts of Maharashtra. Here's a list of trains that have been cancelled:
-11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express JCO 2.7.2019
-11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express JCO 3.7.2019
-12110/12109 Manmad-Mumbai-Manmad Panchvati Express JCO 2.7.2019
-11010/11009 Pune-Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express JCO 2.7.2019
-12124/12123 Pune-Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen JCO 2.7.2019
-11023 Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express JCO 2.7.2019
More trains that have been rescheduled:
- 12106 Gondia-Mumbai Vidarbha Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 12105 Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road
- 12290 Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 12289 Mumbai-Nagpur Duranto Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road
- 12102 Howrah-LTT Jnaneshwari Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri
- 12138 Firozpur-Mumbai Punjab Mail JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Manmad and will run as 12137 Mumbai-Firozpur Punjab Mail JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad
- 11058 Amritsar-Mumbai Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Manmad and will run as 11057 Mumbai-Amritsar Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad
- 12361 Asabsol-Mumbai Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri
- 01024 Gorakhpur-LTT Special JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Pachora.
The Central Railways issued a press release for today enlisting the trains that have been rescheduled:
- 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri and will run as 12809 Mumbai-Howrah mail via Nagpur JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval
- 12541 Gorakhpur-LTT Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri and will run as 12542 LTT-Gorakhpur Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Igatpuri
- 17508 Secunderabad-Mumbai Devgiri Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 17057 Mumbai-Secunderabad Devgiri Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road.
- 11016 Gorakhpur-LTT Kushinagar Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri.
- 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Khandwa and will run as 18029 LTT-Shalimar Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval.
In Pune, six people were killed and four injured after a wall of Sinhgad College, Ambegaon collapsed at around 1.15am today. Also, three people died after Urdu School wall collapsed in Kalyan.
Several suburban and long-distance trains have been cancelled after railway tracks were flooded. The city received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period since Sunday, hitting train and flight services, and resulting in massive traffic snarls.
Early on Tuesday, the Central Railways tweeted: "It's nature's fury... Moving trains in such rains in Kurla Thane section is safety hazard at this point of time... Suburban Train movement has been suspended till further advice. Inconvenience is deeply regretted."
