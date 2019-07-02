Mumbai Rains LIVE: Over 25 Killed, Public Holiday Declared as City Receives Heaviest Rainfall in a Decade

Jul 2, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)

-15063 Gorakhpur-LTT Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri and will run as 15064 LTT-Gorakhpur Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Igatpuri.

-12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Bhusaval and will run as 12139 Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval.

-12880 Bhubaneshwar-LTT Express JCO 1.7.2019 will be short terminated at Manmad and will run as 12879 LTT-Bhubaneshwar Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad.

-11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Lonavala and will run as 11019 Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Pune.