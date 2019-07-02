LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Over 25 Killed, Public Holiday Declared as City Receives Heaviest Rainfall in a Decade

News18.com | July 2, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Over 25 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Mumbai and Pune, with heavy rains forcing authorities to declare a public holiday today to ensure safety of Mumbaikars. At least 18 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed on Tuesday due to heavy rains in Malad area here, NDRF officials said. The incident happened around 2am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to wall got trapped under the debris.

NDRF officials said that the 18 deceased were the people living in the slums. "Our team of National Disaster Response Force along with sniffer dog reached the site of the incident immediately after receiving the information. Besides, a team of fire brigade and local police also reached the spot and took the control of the situation," a senior NDRF official said.
Read More
Jul 2, 2019 12:09 pm (IST)

The waterlogging situation in most parts of Mumbai remains grim. In the pic below, residents of Virar can be seen wading through water in their locality.

Jul 2, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)

-15063 Gorakhpur-LTT Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri and will run as 15064 LTT-Gorakhpur Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Igatpuri.

-12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Bhusaval and will run as 12139 Mumbai-Nagpur Sewagram Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval.

-12880 Bhubaneshwar-LTT Express JCO 1.7.2019 will be short terminated at Manmad and will run as 12879 LTT-Bhubaneshwar Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad.

-11020 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Lonavala and will run as 11019 Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Pune.

Jul 2, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)

Trains Short-terminated: 

-12187 Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Manmad and will run as 12188 Mumbai-Jabalpur Garibrath JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad

-11060 Gorakhpur-LTT Godan Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Bhusaval.

-12533 Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Bhusaval and will run as 12534 Mumbai-Lucknow Pushpak Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval.

-15018 Gorakhpur-LTT Express via Allahabad JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 15017 LTT-Gorakhpur Express via Allahabad JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road.

Jul 2, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

The Thane Municipal Transport had arranged extra buses to ferry passengers upto Mulund check naka. The arrangement has been directed by Thane Municipal Commissioner after local services were stopped between Kurla and Thane.

Jul 2, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

In latest updates from the Central Railways, 4 more trains stand cancelled.

Jul 2, 2019 11:42 am (IST)

Malad Wall Collapse Death Toll | The death toll in Malad wall collapse rises to 18.The incident happened around 2 am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to wall got trapped under the debris.

Jul 2, 2019 11:25 am (IST)

The Congress questioned the authorities in the state for the lack of development despite facing the same issues during monsoon every year.

Jul 2, 2019 11:13 am (IST)

Sources say, a disabled airport recovery kit will arrive from Mangalore around 1 pm following which the Primary Runway can be fixed.

Jul 2, 2019 11:10 am (IST)

Mumbai Airport Partially Closed | The Mumbai airport has been partially closed. The primary subway is not operational. The secondary runway remains operational but its capacity has been reduced to about 30 flights an hour. Due to this, airlines are not operating all their flights to Mumbai.

Jul 2, 2019 11:03 am (IST)

Woman and Child Rescued in Malad | The rescue operation is still going on at the site of wall collapse in Malad and the fire brigade has successfully found a lady and a child alive in the debris, with the help of life sensing equipment and sniffer dogs.

Jul 2, 2019 10:52 am (IST)

5 Die in Thane, Palghar | Five persons died in rain-related incidents and three were rescued from a submerged car in Thane and adjoining Palghar as heavy rains Tuesday in the region threw normal life out of gear.

Jul 2, 2019 10:43 am (IST)

Parts of Mumbai have received around 100 mm rainfall since Monday morning, affecting trains and the road traffic.

Jul 2, 2019 10:36 am (IST)

People wade through waterlogged steets in Nallasopara as heavy rains continue to lash the region.

Jul 2, 2019 10:26 am (IST)

CM Meets Victims | Fadnavis visits Shatabdi Hospital to meet the victims of the wall collapse in Malad.

Jul 2, 2019 10:09 am (IST)

Speaking to CNN-News18, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says the wall collapse in Malad is a very tragic incident.

Jul 2, 2019 10:00 am (IST)

No Holiday in BSE | The Bombay Stock Exchange will function normally even amid rain woes in the city.

Jul 2, 2019 9:58 am (IST)

Several Flights Cancelled | At least 55 flights have been diverted from the Mumbai airport and 52 cancelled due to the inclement weather, (cross winds and tail winds). Ticket booking to Mumbai has been stopped for the time being.

Jul 2, 2019 9:46 am (IST)

People wade through water in Gandhi Market area as streets in Mumbai flood following heavy rainfall.

Jul 2, 2019 9:42 am (IST)

Few minutes after an NDRF Inspector said search operation at the wall collapse site in Malad is being closed, the Chief Fire Officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade says, "One woman and a child have been located under debris, rescue work is in progress."

Jul 2, 2019 9:36 am (IST)

6 Killed in Pune | Six labourers were killed and at least two injured after a wall collapsed on their makeshift shelters in Ambegaon area in Pune. According to the fire brigade officials, the incident occurred near Sinhgad College campus on Monday night.

Jul 2, 2019 9:30 am (IST)

Search Operation in Malad Closed | At least 12 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed due to heavy rains in Malad area. "In the search by advance equipment, canine search and physical search no more bodies were found so search operation is now being closed," NDRF Inspector Rajendra Patil says.

Jul 2, 2019 9:23 am (IST)

Traffic Advisory at 8:30 am | The Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory: "Traffic is moving slow due to water logging at Gandhi market, Sion, LBS Nayak Nagar, Everard Nagar, Kherwadi flyover, Amar Mahal, Khar Subway, Milan Subway, Andheri, Jogeshwari JVLR, Hansmogara junction, Malad chowky subway."

Jul 2, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

High Tides in Mumbai | High tides of about 4.59 meters expected in Mumbai at around 11.52 am today.

Jul 2, 2019 9:14 am (IST)

The Indian Navy has deployed various teams to provide relief to rain hit and stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area.

Jul 2, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

CET Cell to Postpone Counselling | The CET Cell has decided to postpone today's counselling at Mumbai centres to July 5. The postponement is only for Mumbai centers. Other district centers will remain open today. July 5 will be an extended date for all those who were absent on their respective dates on all centers.

Jul 2, 2019 9:07 am (IST)

Trains Cancelled | Several trains were cancelled due to heavy rains in the parts of Maharashtra. Here's a list of trains that have been cancelled:

-11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express JCO 2.7.2019

-11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express JCO 3.7.2019

-12110/12109 Manmad-Mumbai-Manmad Panchvati Express JCO 2.7.2019

-11010/11009 Pune-Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express JCO 2.7.2019

-12124/12123 Pune-Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen JCO 2.7.2019

-11023 Mumbai-Kolhapur Sahyadri Express JCO 2.7.2019

Jul 2, 2019 9:03 am (IST)

Public Holiday | The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday for today in three districts of the state — Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Thane district.

Jul 2, 2019 8:59 am (IST)

Intense Rainfall in Next 2 hours | In latest weather update issued by the IMD, intense spells of rainfall are likely to continue in the districts of Mumbai during next two hours. 

Jul 2, 2019 8:55 am (IST)

More trains that have been rescheduled:

- 12106 Gondia-Mumbai Vidarbha Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 12105 Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road

- 12290 Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 12289 Mumbai-Nagpur Duranto Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road

- 12102 Howrah-LTT Jnaneshwari Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri

- 12138 Firozpur-Mumbai Punjab Mail JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Manmad and will run as 12137 Mumbai-Firozpur Punjab Mail JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad

- 11058 Amritsar-Mumbai Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Manmad and will run as 11057 Mumbai-Amritsar Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Manmad

- 12361 Asabsol-Mumbai Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri

- 01024 Gorakhpur-LTT Special JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Pachora.

Jul 2, 2019 8:54 am (IST)

The Central Railways issued a press release for today enlisting the trains that have been rescheduled:

- 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri and will run as 12809 Mumbai-Howrah mail via Nagpur JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval

- 12541 Gorakhpur-LTT Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri and will run as 12542 LTT-Gorakhpur Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Igatpuri

- 17508 Secunderabad-Mumbai Devgiri Express JCO 1.7.2019 short terminated at Nasik Road and will run as 17057 Mumbai-Secunderabad Devgiri Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Nasik Road.

- 11016 Gorakhpur-LTT Kushinagar Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Igatpuri.

- 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express JCO 30.6.2019 short terminated at Khandwa and will run as 18029 LTT-Shalimar Express JCO 2.7.2019 from Bhusaval.

Load More
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Over 25 Killed, Public Holiday Declared as City Receives Heaviest Rainfall in a Decade

In Pune, six people were killed and four injured after a wall of Sinhgad College, Ambegaon collapsed at around 1.15am today. Also, three people died after Urdu School wall collapsed in Kalyan.

Several suburban and long-distance trains have been cancelled after railway tracks were flooded. The city received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period since Sunday, hitting train and flight services, and resulting in massive traffic snarls.

Early on Tuesday, the Central Railways tweeted: "It's nature's fury... Moving trains in such rains in Kurla Thane section is safety hazard at this point of time... Suburban Train movement has been suspended till further advice. Inconvenience is deeply regretted."
  • 01 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland
    ZIM vs IRE
    254/9
    50.0 overs
    		 258/6
    48.3 overs
    Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SL vs WI
    338/6
    50.0 overs
    		 315/9
    50.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    ENG vs IND
    337/7
    50.0 overs
    		 306/5
    50.0 overs
    England beat India by 31 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    AUS vs NZ
    243/9
    50.0 overs
    		 157/10
    43.4 overs
    Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    AFG vs PAK
    227/9
    50.0 overs
    		 230/7
    49.4 overs
    Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram