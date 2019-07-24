Mumbai Wakes Up to Waterlogged Roads, Submerged Tracks After Heavy Rains, IMD Warns of More Showers
Compared to Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday.
A man makes his way through a waterlogged street in Mumbai. (Twitter/ANI)
Mumbai: Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Tuesday night after the IMD issued an alert stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days.
Commuters were in for trouble as water logging slowed down traffic and submerged railway tracks at Sion.
Eight people were injured early on Wednesday morning after three cars collided with one another in Sion due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the city.
Three cars collided with one another in Sion due to low visibility.
Compared to Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday, an IMD official said.
Intense rainfall in Mumbai whole night. (171 mm at Colaba and 58 at Scz till 5.30 am)Very likely to continue for next few hrs.Please check the weather updates and other crucial updates to plan your day @Hosalikar_KS #WeatherUpdate #MumbaiRains https://t.co/7nvFhgCKwP— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 24, 2019
“A cyclonic circulation is being developed near Mumbai, which will bring more showers to the city. The city has received hardly any showers in last 2-3 days but the situation is changing. There will be more showers in the coming days,” said the official.
Heavy rains in Mumbai at the beginning of the month had led to a wall collapse in Malad in which 30 people were killed. Several flights were cancelled and diverted and traffic crawled at snail’s pace.
