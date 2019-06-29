Mumbai Rains LIVE: Part of Platform at Virar Railway Station Caves in as Heavy Rains Batter Maximum City

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Fifteen people were killed after the compound wall of a residential building collapsed in Pune’s Kondhwa today morning following heavy rains. Visuals showed several cars stuck in debris. Rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are at the site of the accident.
Heavy rains in Pune on Thursday and Friday meant the monthly average for June had already been received, a senior India Meteorological Department official said.
Jun 29, 2019 3:33 pm (IST)
Part of Platform in Virar Railway Station Caves | 1.5 m of platform at the Virar Railway Station caved in with no repercussion on trains. Repair work is underway.
Western Railway PRO: About 1.5 m of platform edge of platform no. 3 towards dead end, caved at Virar Railway Station at about 2 AM today. There's no repercussion on trains. They're being received&dispatched normally. It's a minor cave, and repair work will be completed soon. pic.twitter.com/7hwQak74f6
Worli Receives Highest Rainfall | The BMC reports that Worli has received 06 mm rain, the highest so far today.
Jun 29, 2019 2:03 pm (IST)
BMC Releases Latest Monsoon Report | According to a monsoon report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Santacruz received 234.8 mm rainfall until 12:00 pm on Saturday, while Colaba received 81.2 mm. The average rainfall inside the city for today is 21.28 mm, while the suburbans received 23.40 to 23.78 mm.
Jun 29, 2019 1:52 pm (IST)
Bihar CM Condoles, Offers Monetary Relief | Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased, who were from Katihar in Bihar, and compensation of Rs 50,000 to those injured when a wall collapsed in Pune, killing 15.
Jun 29, 2019 1:45 pm (IST)
4 Trains Cancelled, 1 Diverted | The Central Railways diverted 1 train and cancelled 4 express and passenger intercity trains after the IMD forecast very heavy rains for two days.
Jun 29, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)
CM Announces Rs 5 lakh Compensation | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the relatives of those who died after a compound wall in Pune fell.
Also, ₹5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased in this incident. #PuneWallCollapse
2 Die of Electrocution in Thane | A 46-year-old man died when a tree fell and snapped an electricity line, the live wire of which electrocuted him. In another incident, a tree fell on a tin shed, bringing electricity wires down, killing a rickshaw puller who was standing close to it, died.
Jun 29, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)
BMC Issues Warning | The Municipal Corporation issues a warning for rain spells for the day.
On Friday, Congress MLA Amin Patel even accused the Shiv Sena controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for such wide-spread waterlogging. He blamed it on corruption in the process of nullah cleaning followed by the BMC. "Nullahs remain unclean, which has resulted in waterlogging. Metro works have slowed down traffic," he said.
Jun 29, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)
Waterlogging has been reported widely in Dadar, Wadala, Worli, Kurla, Chembur, Bandra, Andheri, Kandivili, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup areas, and has become the bane of traffic in Mumbai.
Jun 29, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)
Mumbai Rainfall Measures 235 mm | Rainfall as high as 235 mm fell in Mumbai on Saturday, the second day of monsoon in the city, according to Skymet Weather. Skymet also expects rains to surpass the monthly average of 493 mm soon.
Jun 29, 2019 12:11 pm (IST)
Mamata Banerjee Tweets for the Bereaved | Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, expressed her condolences for the families of those who dies after a compound wall in a residential building collapsed in Pune.
Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of lives because of the wall that collapsed in Pune. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Friday in a response to a question in the parliament that of the 1,428 lives lost to disastrous weather last year, 842 died because of flood and heavy rainfall.
Jun 29, 2019 11:44 am (IST)
Monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi by July 3, according to officials, and leave Mumbai on the same day, according to Skymet Weather.
Jun 29, 2019 11:26 am (IST)
Lightning Kills 3 in Jharkhand | 3 people were killed when lightning struck them in different places in Jharkhand's Gumla district, two of which were women. Jharkhand has also been experiencing heavy rainfall.
Jun 29, 2019 11:21 am (IST)
Home Minister Amit Shah Thanks NDRF | Amit Shah thanks NDRF personnel at a conference in Vigyan Bhawan saying, "National Disaster Response Force has done a lot of good work over the years. I'd like to thank NDRF not just as a minister but also as a citizen." The NDRF has been involved in rescue operations post the wall collapse in Pune.
Jun 29, 2019 11:16 am (IST)
39 Short Circuits,104 Tree Accidents | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said that 39 incidents of short circuit and 104 incidents of uprooting or falling of tree branches were reported from various parts of the city.
Jun 29, 2019 11:13 am (IST)
The Central Railway (CR) had said in a press release that a number of express and passenger trains, especially between Mumbai and Pune, stand cancelled.
Jun 29, 2019 10:56 am (IST)
Rain Lashes Across Gujarat | The district of Navsari in Gujarat received about 8 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours.
The Central Railway tweeted that suburban train services are now running smoothly on all four corridors.
Central Railway Mumbai Suburban services are running normally on all 4 corridors viz Main line CSMT/Kalyan/Kasara/Karjat/Khopoli, Harbour CSMT/Panvel/Goregaon, Trans Harbour Thane/Vashi/Panvel and 4th corridor to Kharkopar. #CRUpdates#mumbaimonsoon@drmmumbaicr@RailMinIndia
4 Children Among Those Dead in Pune | "At least 15 people — nine men, two women and four children — have been killed in the incident, and three got injured," an officer of Kondhwa police station says.
Jun 29, 2019 10:06 am (IST)
BMC Gives Mumbai Rainfall Stats | The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation says that Mumbai received 127 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.
According to BMC, Mumbai City received 127 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 170 mm rainfall and eastern suburbs received 197mm rainfall, in last 24 hours; According to IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in #Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/bETXXFh1F1
Pune Mayor on Wall Collapse | "An investigation will be conducted into the incident. We are giving a 'work stop' order so that no work can be continued at the construction site here," Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak says.
Jun 29, 2019 9:32 am (IST)
Maha CM Condoles Pune Deaths | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to offer his condolences to families of those who died after a wall collapsed in a Pune residential building.
Extremely saddened to know about loss of lives in the Kondhwa, Pune wall collapse incident. My deepest condolences to the families and prying for speedy recovery of the injured. Directed Pune Collector to conduct an in-depth enquiry.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Thursday warned people to not open manholes, after a prominent doctor died by stepping into one in 2017. People generally open manholes to allow the water to drain out quickly.
Jun 29, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
Other parts of the country like Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, the Northeast and several coastal areas are also receiving torrential rain.
Jun 29, 2019 9:10 am (IST)
While Mumbai is "submerged", parts of the country are struggling with the other extreme. The water crisis in Chennai is escalating, a heatwave has taken over Jammu, and Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are experiencing scalding heat.
Pune received 73.1 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, the second highest rainfall in June since 2010. Total rainfall for June currently stands at 134.3 mm, the IMD official said.
"The average rainfall for Pune for the month of June is 137mm. Till 8:30am on Friday, the city had received 134.3 mm rainfall. Between 8:30 am to 5:30pm, rainfall recorded was 25.3mm. The average rainfall for June has been surpassed," said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.
Kashyapi said the intensity of rain will decrease partially on Saturday. He added that heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Konkan region and neighbouring Goa till July 2, and widespread rainfall in central Maharashtra and Marathwada. Vidarbha will get light to moderate rain till July 1, Kashyapi said.
Eight people were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra on Friday where several parts were lashed by heavy rains. Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains, ending a long dry spell, but a few hours of incessant showers left the financial capital struggling with familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains.
Three persons died of electric shocks, while two others were injured in two separate incidents in the western suburbs, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The deceased were identified as Kashima Yudiyar (60), a resident of Andheri (East), Rajendra Yadav (60) and Sanjay Yadav (24) — both from Goregaon (East), the civic official said.
Two others suffered injuries in the Goregaon incident and were admitted to a local hospital, he said. Three persons were injured when a portion of a wall collapsed in Dadar (East) amid rains, he said, adding that they were admitted to the civic-run KEM Hospital. More rains have been forecast in the next 24 hours.
Suburban train services, considered Mumbai's lifeline, were running late by 10 to 15 minutes, said Railway officials. Till 4 pm on June 28, the Colaba observatory had recorded 19.2 mm rain and the Santacruz observatory 138 mm rain, the BMC said.
In Palghar in Maharashtra, an eight-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning while two farm labourers were killed in Akola. Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Nashik district which was lashed by heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day.