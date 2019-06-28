Mumbai Rains: Waterlogged Streets, Traffic Woes for Mumbaikars as Heavy Rains Lash Maximum City

(Image: Rajesh Saple)



“Monsoon arrives in Mumbai! Spells of heavy rains lash city. Local trains are running on Central Railway suburban section," Central Railway tweeted. Western Highway, which connects the suburbs to the main city, is experiencing heavy traffic. Scores of commuters were left stranded on the roads. In Maharashtra's Nashik district too, heavy rains have disrupted normal life.



Instances of waterlogging were also widely shared on social media to draw the attention of authorities to the fact that infrastructure was already crumbling on the first day of heavy rains.



In Nashik district, two people, including a teenager, were killed in a rain-related incidents early on Friday morning. To avoid similar mishaps, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned the public against opening manholes in water-logged streets.