Mumbai Rains: Waterlogged Streets, Traffic Woes for Mumbaikars as Heavy Rains Lash Maximum City

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai today, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in several areas. Juhu, Mulund, Vile Parle and neighbouring areas of Thane, Vasai and Virar also witnessed the morning spell, which brought down temperatures.
Traffic jams were reported from several parts of the city, including Dharavi and Western Express Highway. The Western Railway said local trains were running on time though flight services from Mumbai airport were affected. According to Skymet, Mumbai will witness heavy to very heavy rains in the next 24-36 hours.
Read More
Jun 28, 2019 3:31 pm (IST)
There is no disruption in the trains schedules, the Western and Central Railways said in Twitter posts. The Central Railway further asked the people not to believe in rumours regarding train timings.
Trains, Flights Running Smoothly | Local trains and flight operations remain unaffected. Following reports of low visibility, Mumbai International Airport Limited spokesperson, said, "There was only one diversion around 9 in the morning."
Jun 28, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)
Heavy rains in parts of Mumbai led to waterlogged streets in Hindmata area.
BEST Buses Diverted | According to a BMC spokesperson, due to the ongoing metro rail work and water-logging at some places, a few buses of civic transport undertaking BEST were diverted from their regular routes.
Jun 28, 2019 3:08 pm (IST)
Traffic, Trains Affected Due to Waterlogging | The civic body said the flow of road traffic has been reported to be slow, while suburban services of the Central and Western Railways were running behind schedule.
Jun 28, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in the last five hours, its weather station has recorded an average rainfall of 43.23 mm in the island city, 64.14 mm in eastern suburbs and 78.21 mm in western suburbs.
Jun 28, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)
Moderate to Heavy Rainfall for Next 24 hrs | The Met office has predicted moderate rainfall with a few spells of heavy showers in the financial capital in the next 24 hours.
Jun 28, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)
Mumbai was lashed by heavy rains today leading to waterlogging and flooding in parts of the city that caused massive traffic congestion. Though the rains brought some respite from the soaring temperature, waterlogged roads left many stranded.
(Image: Rajesh Saple)
“Monsoon arrives in Mumbai! Spells of heavy rains lash city. Local trains are running on Central Railway suburban section," Central Railway tweeted. Western Highway, which connects the suburbs to the main city, is experiencing heavy traffic. Scores of commuters were left stranded on the roads. In Maharashtra's Nashik district too, heavy rains have disrupted normal life.
Instances of waterlogging were also widely shared on social media to draw the attention of authorities to the fact that infrastructure was already crumbling on the first day of heavy rains.
In Nashik district, two people, including a teenager, were killed in a rain-related incidents early on Friday morning. To avoid similar mishaps, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned the public against opening manholes in water-logged streets.