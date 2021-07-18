Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: 12 Killed, Several Feared Trapped as Wall Collapses in Chembur Due to Landslide; 3 Dead in Vikhroli

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Twelve people were killed and several others feared trapped under debris after a wall collapsed on shanties in Chembur in Mumbai today due to a landslide after incessant downpour through the night. In a similar incident, three people were killed and two injured in Vikhroli where some hutments collapsed due to a landslide. In Chembur, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the Bharat Nagar area where a number of shanties were reduced to rubble and a rescue operation is underway. Six bodies were pulled out by the local BMC workers and fire brigade personnel and the NDRF has so far recovered one. Close to eight people are still feared to be trapped.
Incessant overnight rains threw parts of Mumbai out of gear on Sunday with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic. The rain fury reminded some Mumbaikars of the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said. The IMD said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in preceding 12 hours. Mumbai would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, the IMD said. Extremely heavy rainfall means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours, while heavy rainfall ranges between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rainfall, as per the IMD. The bulletin issued at 3 am said IMD recorded 213 mm rainfall at Santacruz, 197.5 mm at Bandra and 174 mm at Colaba in the city.
The suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway in the financial capital were suspended due to water logging in the tracks due to the overnight heavy downpour, railway officials said. A sudden change in climatic conditions led to Mumbai witnessing over 100 mm rainfall in six hours, the IMD said in an early morning bulletin. It also changed the rains forecast for the city from orange to red alert.
Defence Min Expresses Condolences over Chembur Collapse
Anguished by the loss of precious lives due to a wall collapse in Chembur area of Mumbai city.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 18, 2021
My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.
NDRF Recovers 2 More Bodies from Chembur Collapse Site, 7 More Feared Trapped | Two bodies have been recovered by NDRF from the debris (in Mumbai's Chembur). 10 bodies were recovered by locals before the arrival of the NDRF personnel. At least seven more people are feared trapped, stated the NDRF Inspector Rahul Raghuvansh.
Following Heavy Downpour, Rainwater Enters Borivali
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning pic.twitter.com/7295IL0K5K— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
A ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday, killing three people
Maharashtra: A ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday, killing three people, as per BMC— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
Rescue operation is underway pic.twitter.com/Kw0WjI7iw4
Following the heay rains, Western Railway announced suspension of suburban services due to water logging at “multiple locations.” “@WesternRly Currently No local train services are running in both UP and DN direction till further notice due to water logging at multiple locations,” divisional railway manager of Western Railway’s Mumbai division tweeted. Central Railway said that due to water logging in tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations, train services on main line were suspended between CSMT and Thane.
“CSMT to Vashi services, including Bandra/Goregaon suburban services, are also not working,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of Central Railway. Several long distance trains on both Central railway and Western Railway were affected due to the flooded tracks.
Before the pandemic, both Central Railway and Western Railway used to ferry over 75 lakh commuters daily on their over 3000 suburban services. The suburban services during the pandemic are restricted to emergency services staff and government employees.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here