Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: 12 Killed, Several Feared Trapped as Wall Collapses in Chembur Due to Landslide; 3 Dead in Vikhroli

Following the heay rains, Western Railway announced suspension of suburban services due to water logging at “multiple locations.” “@WesternRly Currently No local train services are running in both UP and DN direction till further notice due to water logging at multiple locations,” divisional railway manager of Western Railway’s Mumbai division tweeted. Central Railway said that due to water logging in tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations, train services on main line were suspended between CSMT and Thane.

“CSMT to Vashi services, including Bandra/Goregaon suburban services, are also not working,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of Central Railway. Several long distance trains on both Central railway and Western Railway were affected due to the flooded tracks.

Before the pandemic, both Central Railway and Western Railway used to ferry over 75 lakh commuters daily on their over 3000 suburban services. The suburban services during the pandemic are restricted to emergency services staff and government employees.

