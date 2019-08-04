Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IAF Chopper Arrives in Thane on CM's Request; Nashik Shuts its Schools for Tomorrow

Schools in Pun to remain shut for the next two days.
#PuneRain: #Pune District collector declared school holidays for two days in view #rain.— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 4, 2019
Vasai-Virar Train Movement Resumed | Train movement on the fast line between Vasai Road & Virar was resumed. Watch this video in which a local train arrives in "receding" water at Nalasopara station.
Local train passing on down fast line from Vasai Road stn after receding water upto low level & arrived at Nalasopara stn at 14.43 hrs. #WRUpdates @drmbct pic.twitter.com/08pma8OmKb— Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 4, 2019
Kanhe village residents rescued by a NDRF team in Raigad, Maharashtra:
Maharashtra: Locals being rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team at flood-affected Kanhe village in Raigad. pic.twitter.com/CRM3cQHp6R— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
NDRF Rescues Cow | An NDRF team rescues a cow in Kamshet village in Pune. Earlier, an NDRF team had also rescued a family of 7 on rafts in the same village. Watch the team rescuing the cow:
#WATCH: A cow stuck in flood being rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team in Kamshet, Pune. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/VF7Ko7z05v— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
High Tide in Mumbai | Waves crash on the Mumbai shore as it experiences high tide. Watch:
#WATCH Maharashtra: High tide at Marine Drive in Mumbai, today. pic.twitter.com/psAy7Wmu4d— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
Bhiwandi Flooded | Parts of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra have been submerged following incessant downpour. Here are the visuals:
Maharashtra: Incessant rains in the state have led to flood in parts of Bhiwandi. pic.twitter.com/xXynQX7viG— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
Mudslide in Kasara | Central Railways' restoration work in Kasara, Maharashtra hindered by constant mudslides. Watch:
Continuous mud slide hampering the restoration work at Kasara. Our staff working at the site to clear. Please bear with us. pic.twitter.com/vtueCrcRAl— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 4, 2019
Air Force Launches Helicopters to Rescue Villagers | Responding to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' request to airlift 35 people from the Ju-Nandkhuri village near Khandvali in Thane district, the Indian Air Force has deployed helicopters to conduct the rescue mission. "One Mi 17 helicopter has been launched by IAF from Santacruz (in Mumbai) on request of the state government towards rescue of 35 residents of the village," a defence official said.
Dams in Pune Opened | Low lying areas in Pune were put on alert as water from the Khadakwasla dam was released into the Muthi river. Areas like Balewadi, Baner, Aundh, Yerwada, Sinhgad Road and Bopodi were alerted. The irrigation department said that catchment areas of 3 other dams, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar, also received continuous rainfall.
More than 500 Families Being Shifted in Pune | The Pune Municipal Corporation is moving over 500 families to safer locations as a flood-like situation arises in the city.
Maharashtra: More than 500 families are being shifted to safer places by Pune Municipal corporation following flood-like situation in city pic.twitter.com/PFvAFNkWXw— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
Water Enters Pune Houses | Water enters houses in Pune's Sanghvi area as rains continue to cause mayhem in Maharashtra:
Maharashtra: Water enters houses in Sangvi area of Pune following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/rYg1gPQaWt— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
Water to be Released from Khadakwasla Dam | The Pune District Information Office said that the Khadakwasla dam will release 41,756 cusecs of water into the Mutha river today at 3:00 pm. The excess water will be released as torrential rains may prove hazardous for the capacity of the dam. Earlier today, water was also released from Jhuj and Kelia dams in Gujarat.
Railway Update | South Central Railway announces additional diversions and cancellations of trains in the Mumbai division.
Cancellation/Partial Cancellation/Diversion of Trains due to Heavy Rains and Water Logging in Mumbai Division @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/RkJ79s37tY— SouthCentralRailway (@SCRailwayIndia) August 4, 2019
Mumbai Police Warns of Waterlogging | Mumbai police issued an advisory alerting people to the waterlogged areas in the city, which include Dahisar Subway, Netaji Nagar in Andheri, Andheri subway and Dahisar subway.
Dear Mumbaikars,— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2019
Please be advised about waterlogging at the following locations:
Nehru Nagar SCLR Bridge, Chembur
Naik Nagar Signal, Sion
Dahisar Subway
Magathane Bridge
Netaji Nagar, Andheri
Shraddha Junction, Kurla
Chincholi Port Road, New Link Road, Malad
(1/2)
CM Requests IAF to Airlift 35 Villagers | Chief minister of Maharshtra Devendra Fadnavis requests the Indian Air Force to airlift 35 villagers from a village near Khandvali, while also requesting for 6 additional NDRF teams
Maharashtra Government requests 6 more @NDRFHQ teams for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar in view of heavy rains. Also requests Indian Airforce for airlifting of around 35 villagers from Ju-Nandkhuri near Khandvali.#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate #MumbaiRains@IAF_MCC— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 4, 2019
Police officers on duty in yellow raincoats try to flip the sunny side up on grim Mumbai wishing a Happy Friendship Day.
Real friendship is sticking through the rainy days! Mumbai, for you, we'd always do it all over again. #HappyFriendshipDay2019 pic.twitter.com/sbcAytGvZ8— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2019
CM Says NDRF Fully Prepared | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that NDRF and MMR are fully prepared and monitoring the situation in Maharashtra.
BMC & disaster management cell is monitoring #MumbaiRains & MMR situation & are fully prepared.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 4, 2019
State Government is in touch with NDRF, Army,Navy & other agencies too.
CM @Dev_Fadnavis spoke to Minister @mieknathshinde & asked CS to coordinate for relief measures.@mybmc
Indigo airlines issues a travel advisory to check flights delays and cancellations amid intense downpour in mumbai:
#6ETravelAdvisory: Request all passengers to check for delays/cancellations due to heavy rains in #Mumbai. Please keep enough travel time in hand. For flight status, visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or send an SMS ST <flight no.><flight date> as DDMM.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 4, 2019
