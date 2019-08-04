LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IAF Chopper Arrives in Thane on CM's Request; Nashik Shuts its Schools for Tomorrow

News18.com | August 4, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
Event Highlights

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Responding to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' request to airlift 35 people from the Ju-Nandkhuri village near Khandvali in Thane district, the Indian Air Force has deployed helicopters to conduct the rescue mission. "One Mi 17 helicopter has been launched by IAF from Santacruz (in Mumbai) on request of the state government towards rescue of 35 residents of the village," a defence official said. Meanwhile, the train movement on the fast line between Vasai Road and Virar has been resumed after nearly two hours.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in the city and predicted heavy rainfall accompanied with gusty winds for Sunday. The IMD further issued a warning of high tide during the afternoon.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has advised the residents of Mumbai against venturing into the sea or in water-logged areas in view of the IMD warning.
Aug 4, 2019 4:51 pm (IST)

Schools in Pun to remain shut for the next two days. 

Aug 4, 2019 4:40 pm (IST)

All schools in Nashik will remain closed on 5th August due to continuous rainfall in the city. 

Aug 4, 2019 3:34 pm (IST)

Vasai-Virar Train Movement Resumed | Train movement on the fast line between Vasai Road & Virar was resumed. Watch this video in which a local train arrives in "receding" water at Nalasopara station.

Aug 4, 2019 3:29 pm (IST)

IAF Helicopters Rescue Gujarat Villagers

IAF Helicopters Rescue Gujarat Villagers | After rescuing 35 people from a village in Maharashtra, IAF helicopters airlifted people from Mendhar village of Gandevi taluka in the flooded Navsari district.

Aug 4, 2019 2:54 pm (IST)

Kanhe village residents rescued by a NDRF team in Raigad, Maharashtra:

Aug 4, 2019 2:49 pm (IST)

NDRF Rescues Cow | An NDRF team rescues a cow in Kamshet village in Pune. Earlier, an NDRF team had also rescued a family of 7 on rafts in the same village. Watch the team rescuing the cow:

Aug 4, 2019 2:46 pm (IST)

High Tide in Mumbai | Waves crash on the Mumbai shore as it experiences high tide. Watch: 

Aug 4, 2019 2:45 pm (IST)

Bhiwandi Flooded | Parts of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra have been submerged following incessant downpour. Here are the visuals:

Aug 4, 2019 2:44 pm (IST)

Mudslide in Kasara | Central Railways' restoration work in Kasara, Maharashtra hindered by constant mudslides. Watch:

Aug 4, 2019 2:33 pm (IST)

Air Force Launches Helicopters to Rescue Villagers | Responding to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' request to airlift 35 people from the Ju-Nandkhuri village near Khandvali in Thane district, the Indian Air Force has deployed helicopters to conduct the rescue mission. "One Mi 17 helicopter has been launched by IAF from Santacruz (in Mumbai) on request of the state government towards rescue of 35 residents of the village," a defence official said.

Aug 4, 2019 2:28 pm (IST)

Dams in Pune Opened | Low lying areas in Pune were put on alert as water from the Khadakwasla dam was released into the Muthi river. Areas like Balewadi, Baner, Aundh, Yerwada, Sinhgad Road and Bopodi were alerted. The irrigation department said that catchment areas of 3 other dams, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar, also received continuous rainfall.

Aug 4, 2019 2:18 pm (IST)

Train Update | Several trains were short-terminated, diverted, rescheduled or cancelled. Here is the list:

Aug 4, 2019 2:14 pm (IST)

2:00 pm Weather Update | The 2:00 pm update by India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that intermittent showers with heavy to very heavy rainfall may be experienced in Mumbai and its suburbs.

Aug 4, 2019 1:56 pm (IST)

Gujarat's Navsari Flooded | Here is a visual of flooding in Gujarat's Navsari due to constant torrential rains in the state:

Aug 4, 2019 1:53 pm (IST)

Western Railway releases a list of trains that stand fully cancelled because of waterlogging caused by heavy rains in the Vadodara division.

Aug 4, 2019 1:47 pm (IST)

More than 500 Families Being Shifted in Pune | The Pune Municipal Corporation is moving over 500 families to safer locations as a flood-like situation arises in the city.

Aug 4, 2019 1:41 pm (IST)

Water Enters Pune Houses | Water enters houses in Pune's Sanghvi area as rains continue to cause mayhem in Maharashtra:

Aug 4, 2019 1:38 pm (IST)

Water to be Released from Khadakwasla Dam | The Pune District Information Office said that the Khadakwasla dam will release 41,756 cusecs of water into the Mutha river today at 3:00 pm. The excess water will be released as torrential rains may prove hazardous for the capacity of the dam. Earlier today, water was also released from Jhuj and Kelia dams in Gujarat.

Aug 4, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)

100mm Rain in Mumbai, Over 250 mm in Suburbs | In the last 24 hours, Mumbai received 100 mm rain, while Thane and Navi Mumbai got more than 250 mm downpour, IMD's deputy director K S Hosalikar said.

Aug 4, 2019 1:36 pm (IST)

Tidal Activity Today | The IMD has forecast that High tide of 4.83 m will occur at 4:29 pm today. Low tide, dipping to 0.85 m, is at 9:33 pm.

Aug 4, 2019 1:03 pm (IST)

Railway Update | South Central Railway announces additional diversions and cancellations of trains in the Mumbai division.

Aug 4, 2019 12:52 pm (IST)

Mumbai Police Warns of Waterlogging | Mumbai police issued an advisory alerting people to the waterlogged areas in the city, which include Dahisar Subway, Netaji Nagar in Andheri, Andheri subway and Dahisar subway.

Aug 4, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

CM Requests IAF to Airlift 35 Villagers | Chief minister of Maharshtra Devendra Fadnavis requests the Indian Air Force to airlift 35 villagers from a village near Khandvali, while also requesting for 6 additional NDRF teams 

Aug 4, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)

Family of 7 rescued in Pune District | A video grab shows workers rescuing a family of 7 in rafts in the Kamshet village of Pune district.

Aug 4, 2019 12:09 pm (IST)

Rescue Operations | A visual depicting a rescue worker carrying a girl, wading through a waterlogged alleyway. Rescue operations are being carried out in Bail bazar, Kranti Nagar, and Kurla in Mumbai.

Aug 4, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)

Train Update | Central Railways has posted an update on train cancellations, diversions and terminations.

Aug 4, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

Police officers on duty in yellow raincoats try to flip the sunny side up on grim Mumbai wishing a Happy Friendship Day.

Aug 4, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

CM Says NDRF Fully Prepared | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that NDRF and MMR are fully prepared and monitoring the situation in Maharashtra.

Aug 4, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

16-Year-Old Washed Away in Palghar | A 16-year-old boy is feared drowned after he was swept away as Vikaramgadh taluka of Palghar flooded on
Saturday, a district official said. He was being searched for, the official added.

Aug 4, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

Indigo airlines issues a travel advisory to check flights delays and cancellations amid intense downpour in mumbai:

Low-lying areas in Pune district of Maharashtra were on alert after water was released into the Mutha river on Sunday following incessant rains in the catchment areas of dams supplying water to the city.

Overnight heavy rains crippled normal life and disrupted rail and air traffic on Sunday morning. At least 4 people were injured in a landslide that occurred in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, near Nurani Masjid in Dindoshi, Goregaon East and a 16-year-old boy was washed away in flood in the adjoining Palghar district.

Mumbai woke up to heavy downpour for the second day in a row, with no immediate respite likely as the weather office here predicted more showers throughout the day.

According to the city civic body, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs and extremely heavy rain at isolated places in next 24 hours.

The city, its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts and Navi Mumbai town were witnessing incessant rains since last two days and a number of incidents of tree fall were reported from there, an official said.

In the last 24 hours, the city received 100 mm rain while the suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai got more than 250 mm downpour, IMD's deputy director K S Hosalikar said.

Being a Sunday, most of the office-goers were spared of hardships caused by the suspension of local train services on various routes.

Due to the accumulation of water on tracks at a few sections following heavy and continuous rains, the Central Railway's services on the Main Line and Harbour Line between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (in Mumbai) and Karjat, Kasaraand Khopoli were suspended since 8 am, its chief spokesman Sunil Udasi said.

"This has been done as a precautionary measure to avoid hardships to commuters later...the situation will be reviewed every hour," he said. However, the train services on Trans-Harbour Line and fourth corridor of Kharkopar was running normally, he said.

Due to water-logging and crashing of boulders between Karjat (located in neighbouring Raigad district) and Lonavala hill town (in Pune district) in the Western Ghats section, several Mumbai-bound trains were terminated, diverted or cancelled, an official at the CR control room said. The rail route from Pune to Mumbai was also closed, he added.

Besides local trains, some long distance trains like Duranto, Konark Express, Amritsar Express and Devgiri Express were stuck near Igatpuri (in Nashik district), and Aatgaon and Khardi near Kalyan, another Central Railway official said.

A Mumbai airport spokesperson said two incoming flights were diverted and six had to make a go around due to the heavy rains.

In Palghar, heavy rains led to water levels rising over tracks in some sections, leading to suspension of train services between Vasai and Virar towns, a Western Railway official said.

All Mail and Express trains were stopped on the Western line due to flooding on tracks near Nalasopara, he said. However, trains were moving on the Vasai-Churchgate and Virar-Dadar sections, he added.

A 16-year-old boy was feared drowned after he was swept away in the flood in Vikaramgadh taluka of Palghar on Saturday, a district official said, adding that a search was on to trace him.

According to Hosalikar, heavy rains will continue to lash Mumbai during the day. "Rainfall to continue with gusty winds. High tide of 4.5 m plus today afternoon, and surcharged Mithi river.... Avoid outing as far as possible. Sea will be rough, fisherman warnings, heavy rainfall warnings in place. Watch for IMD weather updates please," he said in a tweet.

Some residents were evacuated from areas around the Mithi river, the BMC said in a statement. Food packets and water were provided to all at the relief camp, it added.

The Thane district administration also asked residents of villages located on the banks of Barvi and Ulhas rivers to shift to safer places as there was flooding in those areas due to release of water from the Barvi dam.
