Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD Says Heavy Downpour in Some Areas, Stormy Weather to Prevail; Thane Building Collapses

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: A yellow alert, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for parts of Raigad, Thane and Mumbai for today. This comes a day after Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district received heavy rains on the second consecutive day on Saturday. The heavy downpour caused water-logging and incidents of tree/branch falling in Mumbai resulting in massive traffic jams. Interior Maharashtra also received fairly widespread rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued for neighbouring Palghar district.

Here are Live Updates on Mumbai Rains:

◕ A vacant building in Thane city collapsed shortly before midnight amid continuous rains, an



official said on Sunday. Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said there were no injuries as the single-level structure was vacated over a month ago after it was declared



dilapidated and dangerous.

◕ King's Circle has witnessed waterlogging amid the heavy shows.

◕ IMD says: "Mumbai and its sub-urban areas have received extreme rainfall during last 24 hours. Rainfall till 8.30 am today: Thane-28cm, Santacruz-20.1cm, Colaba-13cm. Forecast- Intense to very intense spell of rainfall is very likely during next 3-hours."

◕ The yellow warning by the IMD means 'be updated' while orange warning means 'authorities should be prepared' and the red warning indicates 'take action.'

◕ On Saturday, the Colaba weather station in south Mumbai reported 74.6 mm rainfall during 12 hours since 8.30 am, while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 132.2 mm rainfall, said the IMD.

◕ "Mumbai, NM (Navi Mumbai), Thane; very intense spells of RF (rainfall) last 12 hrs leading to Very heavy (120-200 mm) to Extremely heavy RF (>200 mm) so far. Parts of Thane recd so far more than 200 mm, Boriwali side 170 mm. City so far 70 - 80 mm. Contrast to what happened yesterday. Still more ahead. TC," Mumbai IMD Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted late in the evening.

◕ "Very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>200mm) forecasted for N Konkan including Mumbai in 24 hrs. Entire west coast very active monsoon. TC," he had warned in an earlier tweet.

◕ Earlier, in a statement at 3 pm, the IMD said the monsoon remained widespread and active over the entire Konkan belt including Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rainfall in many places.

◕ "Interior Maharashtra also received fairly widespread rainfall with mostly moderate to isolated heavy rainfall. The intense rainfall activity is very likely along the west coast (including Mumbai) and adjoining ghat areas of interior Maharashtra till 4th July and gradual reduction thereafter," it said.

◕ The disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said water-logging was reported in low-lying areas of the city such as Sion, Dadar and Milan Subway.There were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, but nobody was injured in the incidents, it said.

◕ The Thane-Belapur Industry Association area reported 116 mm rain from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday, the IMD said. The Alibaug observatory in neighbouring Raigad district recorded 87.4 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday. Harnai in coastal Ratnagiri district, south of Raigad, reported 52.6 mm rainfall during the period, while the Ratnagiri city weather station recorded 54.1 mm rains. The Satara district in the Western Maharashtra region reported 9.6 mm rainfall, while Kolhapur witnessed 3 mm rain.

◕ The Colaba weather station in Mumbai recorded 169 mm rainfall during 24 hours from 8.30 am on Friday, while the Santacruz weather station reported 157 mm rainfall in the same period, the IMD said.

◕ Shanties in Bandra near the sea hit by huge high tides.

◕ IMD has predicted intermittent moderate to heavy rain expected in Mumbai and suburbs in the next 24 hours. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.