Mumbai Rains LIVE: 2 BMC Staffers Drown, Schools & Colleges Shut as Heavy Downpour Brings City to a Halt

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Two on-duty BMC staffers were killed after falling in rainwater during heavy downpour at Goregaon in western suburbs, an official said as Mumbai once again came to a standstill after incessant rains, with more showers predicted for today. The deceased, identified as Vijayendra Sardar Bagdi (36) and Jagdish Parmar (54), were employees of P/S Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official said. Both the employees, who apparently drowned, were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead, he said.
Bagdi and Parmar were put on duty in heavy downpour in Siddharth Nagar, he said, adding further inquiry in the incident was underway.
Sep 5, 2019 8:23 am (IST)
Water Levels Recede | Water has receded in most parts of the city, and it has not rained on Thursday so far despite the IMD's red alert in Mumbai. NDRF teams, however, have been put on standby in Kurla, Parel and Andheri.
Maharashtra: Water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai. NRDF teams are on alert and kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel and Andheri. #MumbaiRains (File pic) pic.twitter.com/IWToG2umv1
Mumbai Police cautions the people of the city to stay safe. In a tweet, it said "Due to heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and junior colleges. We request Mumbaikars to please check weather forecast and plan their day. Stay safe"
Dear Mumbaikars,
Due to heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and junior colleges. We request Mumbaikars to please check weather forecast and plan their day. Stay safe.#MumbaiRain
Mithi River Flooded | The Mithi river flooded yesterday, after rains lashed the city of Mumbai for 9 hours yesterday. The water from the flooded river was pushed back by high tide, submerging rail tracks at Matunga, Kings Circle, Kurla and Wadala, virtually bringing the train and road traffic to a standstill.
Sep 5, 2019 8:14 am (IST)
Schools Shut in Mumbai, Thane | The Maharashtra government declared a holiday on Thursday in all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and the Kokan region as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rainfall forecast, school education minister Ashish Shelar announced. It was left for district collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions,whether to declare a holiday or not. The BMC had asked the schools in the city and suburbs to remain closed on Wednesday in view of heavy rainfall.
Sep 5, 2019 8:08 am (IST)
Water-logging at Vadala Road railway station can be seen after heavy downpour in the city.
Chaos at Mumbai Airport | Mumbai airport was still chaotic due to several flight cancellations and delays. A few Indigo flights are also still stuck at the airport. Some of the flights did manage to take off last night. A Delhi-bound Indigo flight with several passengers on board was stranded at the Mumbai airport runway on Wednesday for more than seven hours. Passengers in the aircraft took to Twitter to complain that they were neither allowed to deboard nor given water or refreshments.
Sep 5, 2019 8:01 am (IST)
Mumbai on Orange Alert | An orange alert has been issued in Mumbai today after heavy rains lashed the city again this monsoon season. Several parts of the city were waterlogged and a few casualties were also reported from Mumbai and its suburbs.
Sep 5, 2019 7:55 am (IST)
Central Railway Update | The following trains have been short-terminated, short-originated, cancelled and rescheduled.
Sep 5, 2019 7:51 am (IST)
Here are some visuals of waterlogging from Sion that followed incessant, torrential rains in Mumbai.
Central Railway said that the Suburban harbour line services have been restored. Local train destined for Andheri left the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (at 5:22 am, and the local towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 am.
Central Railway (CR): CR Suburban harbour line services restored. Local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 AM, & local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 AM. pic.twitter.com/9HWTWnvtvj
Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains & water-logging, at Nallasopara, Western Railway announced.
Western Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer: Three trains, Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains & water-logging, at Nallasopara. pic.twitter.com/8aJCyFA5DQ
Man Falls into Mithi River, Dies | A 24-year-old man fell in the Mithi river and drowned during heavy rain on Wednesday at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in estern suburbs, police said. The incident took place at Bharatnagar, which is adjacent to the Mithi river in the BKC area this evening. The deceased, identifed as Mohammed Shahrukh Rafique Shaikh, fell in the river while walking with his two friends.
Sep 5, 2019 7:27 am (IST)
2 On-Duty BMC Workers Die | Two on-duty BMC staffers died on Wednesday after falling in rainwater during heavy downpour at Goregaon in western suburbs, an official said.The deceased, identified as Vijayendra Sardar Bagdi (36) and Jagdish Parmar (54), were declared brought dead to the hospital.
Heavy rains have hit normal life in Mumbai. (PTI)
The Maharashtra government has declared a holiday today in all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and the Kokan region as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rainfall forecast.
School education minister Ashish Shelar announced this on Wednesday on his official Twitter account @ShelarAshish. He said, “In view of heavy rains today and rainfall forecast, as a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Kokan region tomorrow 5 Sep 2019.”
Heavy rains also hit flight operations at the GVK group-operated Mumbai airport on Wednesday, with around 20 flights cancelled and another 280 delayed, a live flight tracking website showed. However, much to the surprise for Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the private aerodrome operator, the operations were "normal".
Due to the unprecedented rains, close to 24 flights were held up on ground until 23:30 hrs. As a result of collective efforts, five flights have departed between 22:30 and 23:10 hours, airport authorities said in a statement.
Some flights coming to Mumbai have been held back to stabilise the situation. Since the entire airport operations and agencies have been affected, it will take a while for the situation to be completely normal, it added. The Mumbai Airport, with crossing runways, handles around 1,000 arrivals and departures per day.
As per the website, there was an average delay of 65 minutes in flights departing from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), with 76 per cent outbound flights affected.
Besides, as many as 44 per cent of the incoming flights were delayed by an average of eight minutes. Taken together, a total of around 280 flights were affected due to the rains.
"6E (IndiGo flight code) 6097 what happened since last 6 hours. Every half hour they changed the flight timing. We are sitting in flight since last 1&half hour but pilot is saying it will take time," tweeted a passenger, who tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation Twitter handle as well.
"Sir what is happening with Indigo flight 6E6097. The passengers are locked in the flight! Why don't u cancel the license of such pathetic airlines? It may lead to mass genocide," tweeted another angry passenger.
IndiGo, in a statement, said, "Due to the unprecedented non-stop rains in Mumbai, there are close to 30 flights on ground. As a result of flooding and water-logging on roads and the subsequent traffic jams, many of our ground support staff, crew and captains have not been able to reach the airport on time. "As a result, the departure flights have also been held up. We are doing everything possible to restore normalcy," the airline said.