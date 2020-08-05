Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Fears of 2005-like Flood Situation amid Downpour, People Asked to Stay Indoors

Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai Region | Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra today, affecting some local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads. Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra.

Stay Indoors: Mumbai Police | The Mumbai Police issued a warning asking the people to stay indoors as heavy rains and winds lashed the city and its neighbouring areas. "We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it is extremely essential. Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or waterlogged areas," said Mumbai Police.

Water-logging was reported in low-lying areas of Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala and other areas of Mumbai. The railway authorities suspended the suburban train operations between CSMT-Vashi stations on the Harbour line,CSMT-Kurla on the Main line and also between Churchgate and Kurla due to water-logging on tracks around Masjid Bunder, Kurla, Sion, Marine Line and other stations.

Requesting all to remain indoors. Mumbai is lashed with high velocity winds and extremely heavy rain as we all can witness. I request all, especially journalists trying to cover this to remain safe. Stay put wherever you are

Very intense development seen over west coast with monsoon vigarous on North Konkan; Mumbai, Thane, Raigad & Palghar. Ghat areas of Maharashtra also to recv Extremely heavy RF next 24 hrs. Mumbai already recorded RF 100 mm in last 6 hrs. Possibilities of floods in city & Suburbs. pic.twitter.com/Xpd7QOm1sp

An IMD official tweeted that the ghat areas of Maharashtra will also receive extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Mumbai has already recorded 100 mm of rain in the last six hours, opening up the possibilities of floods in city and suburbs.

Away from Mumbai, the Kolhapur district administration in western Maharashtra has asked people living on the banks of Panchganga river to remain alert and shift to safer locations in view of heavy rain. The district is experiencing heavy showers for the last two days, Kolhapur Collector Daulat Desai said. "Looking at the heavy rainfall, the Panchganga will cross the warning level (39 feet) at Rajaram Weir in Kolhapur during the night," he said. The danger level of the river at Rajaram Weir is 43 feet.

The Sangli district administration also said that people residing on the bank of rivers should stay on alert as the water level is increasing due to continuous rain in the area. For any emergency, people are advised to call on 0233-2301820/2302925 for further information.

Red Alert Issued | The Met department has issued a 'red' alert was issued for "extremely heavy" rainfall in the city. The red alert was earlier issued for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. While the warning for Mumbai is just for today, that for Thane, Palghar and Nashik is for both today and tomorrow.

Local train services were suspended on some routes in Mumbai and suburbs in the morning because of water-logging. A landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali disrupted vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai.

Train Services Disrupted | The Western Railway also announced on Twitter that due to heavy rainfall, all local train services between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations have been temporarily suspendedtill further orders. Train movement on the Western Railway route in Palgharwas affected due to heavy rain in the morning.

CM Directs BMC to Stay on High Alert | CM Uddhav Thackeray has asked BMC to stay on high alert as heavy rains continue in Mumbai for the 2nd consecutive day. Since IMD predicts heavy rains will continue till tomorrow, CM has appealed to citizens to stay home & venture out only if essential: CMO

Temporary Shelters Opened Between CST & Kurla | In wake of the heavy downpour, temporary shelters have been opened at Municipal Schools between CST and Kurla. Residents in vulnerable areas are being duly shifted, says BMC.

15 NDRF Teams Deployed | A total of 15 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being deployed in Maharashtra in wake of rainfall. Of the 15, 4 teams (2 enroute) will be deployed in Kolhapur, 2 teams in Sangli, 5 teams (2 enroute) in Mumbai & one each in Satara, Thane, Palghar & Nagpur.

Two local trains are stuck between Masjid and Bhaykhala station due to water on tracks. 150 passengers from 1st local going from CST to Karjat rescued by Railway staff. About 100-120 still inside. Another local coming from Karjat to CST stuck 60 mtrs away from Masjid station: NDRF

The signage on top of the BSE building toppled due to very heavy wind and incessant rain today. We are seeking the help of fire brigade to ensure that the signage doesn’t fall to the ground and injure any one or create property damage for any one. Please bear with us. pic.twitter.com/DCN83LPn0u

Incessant downpour and high-velocity winds in Mumbai toppled the signage on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building on Dalal Street. BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan in a tweet said the exchange has sought help from the fire brigade to ensure the signage does not fall to the ground and injure some one or lead to property damage.

