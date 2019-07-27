Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: NDRF Moves Into City as Train Gets Stranded With 2,000 Passengers; 7 Cancelled, 9 Diverted

Commuters walk on waterlogged railway tracks in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Reuters)



IMD Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted, "Rainfall in last 24 hrs at morning 6.30 am today in Mumbai and around: few stations reported heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Rest it was moderate as expected. Today watch for more rains please."



"Today's rainfall forecast for 24 hours. Heavy rainfall over konkan region including Mumbai. Moderate rainfall upto 40 mm in Vidarbha and some parts of Marathwada, South Madhya Mah," he said in another tweet. Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather tweeted, "#MumbaiLife rains Nowcast: #MumbaiRains may be heavy in some parts of the city and suburbs in the next 2-4 hours."



The Colaba observatory recorded 19.1 mm rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, while the Santacruz weather station recorded 44 mm rainfall during that period. The last two days of rainfall in Mumbai caused water-logging in several parts of the city, including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar, which led to traffic snarls at several major junctions.



"Weather forecast by i.m.d at 08:00 hours — intermittent rain/showers with heavy falls in city and suburbs during night/early morning," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a tweet. "According to IMD forecast heavy rainfall with severe thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, expected all through the night. We request citizens to avoid venturing around the sea and avoid parking vehicles under a tree. Call 1916 for in any emergency," the BMC tweeted.

