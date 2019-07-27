LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: NDRF Moves Into City as Train Gets Stranded With 2,000 Passengers; 7 Cancelled, 9 Diverted

News18.com | July 27, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
Event Highlights

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railways has asked rescue teams to immediately arrive on Badlapur and Wangani route as Mahalaxmi express has been stuck with 2,000. According to information, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already moved into the city. Meanwhile, seven trains have been cancelled today and nine have been diverted.

The rainfall woes are yet not over for the financial capital as the latest forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the city and the suburbs. The heavy downpour exactly 14 years later caused water-logging and traffic snarls in several parts of Mumbai and also led to flight delays.
Jul 27, 2019 8:06 am (IST)

Seven Trains Canceled, Nine Diverted Due to Heavy Rainfall | The Railways have canceled 7 trains, while 9 others have been diverted and 8 trains have been ordered go around due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Jul 27, 2019 8:04 am (IST)

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Konkan and Mumbai in Next 24 Hours |  In another tweet, IMD Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar said, "Today's rainfall forecast for 24 hours. Heavy rainfall over konkan region including Mumbai. Moderate rainfall upto 40 mm in Vidarbha and some parts of Marathwada, South Madhya Mah,"

Jul 27, 2019 8:02 am (IST)

IMD Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted, "Rainfall in last 24 hrs at morning 6.30 am today in Mumbai and around: few stations reported heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Rest it was moderate as expected. Today watch for more rains please."

Jul 27, 2019 7:59 am (IST)

17 Inbound Flights Diverted Due to Heavy Rains | Seventeen inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport on Friday as the city witnessed heavy downpour. Seventeen flights were diverted to nearby airports and four flights had to do `go-around' before they could land, a spokesperson of the Mumbai airport said in the evening.

Jul 27, 2019 7:57 am (IST)

Nine flights were diverted at the Mumbai Airport Friday as the city was lashed by heavy rains. As the downpour revived the memories of the much greater monsoon fury the city had witnessed on July 26, 2005, there were delays of on average more than one hour in airport operations.

Jul 27, 2019 7:55 am (IST)

Heavy Rains Continue in Panvel Since Morning | Heavy rains continue in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning. Other areas including Jogeshwari and Mira Road is also receiving downpour. Intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said yesterday evening. 

Jul 27, 2019 7:50 am (IST)

NDRF is on a rescue operation at Ambarnath station since early morning on Saturday. The team reached the location at 2:46 am in the morning. The water level is receding form the track and the train services are resuming gradually. The NDRF team left the site at 4 am in the morning. Earlier Friday evening rainwater had gushed into the rail tracks causing train services to be canceled.

Jul 27, 2019 7:45 am (IST)

State minister Ashish Shelar said, that he is reviewing heavy rainfall situation the state. He also suggested that the schools should be closed for Saturday.

Jul 27, 2019 7:41 am (IST)

Due to heavy rainfall Ulhas river overflowed resulting in water logging at Ambernath, following which several trains were canceled or terminated. Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Indrayani Express and Pune-Ahmedabad Duronto Express were cancelled.

Jul 27, 2019 7:35 am (IST)

Kurla Thane belt also received a heavy rainfall. Train services from Kalyan to Karjat/Khapoli has been suspended as water from city area in Ambernath and Badlapur gushed into railway area.

Jul 27, 2019 7:24 am (IST)

Mumbai Police said that the city is expecting intermittent heavy showers throughout the night. Police requested commuters to avoid water logged areas and also to maintain distance from the sea.

Jul 27, 2019 7:22 am (IST)

Intense rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Friday. Airport authorities said that 17 incoming flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport due to fluctuating visibility. On an average, there were delays of more than an hour in airport operations.

Commuters walk on waterlogged railway tracks in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Reuters)

Seventeen flights were diverted to nearby airports and four flights had to do 'go-around' before they could land, a spokesperson of the Mumbai airport said on Friday evening. Fourteen years ago on this date, Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall, which caused havoc across the city, claiming many lives, and leaving the city paralysed. IMD said that

IMD Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted, "Rainfall in last 24 hrs at morning 6.30 am today in Mumbai and around: few stations reported heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Rest it was moderate as expected. Today watch for more rains please."

"Today's rainfall forecast for 24 hours. Heavy rainfall over konkan region including Mumbai. Moderate rainfall upto 40 mm in Vidarbha and some parts of Marathwada, South Madhya Mah," he said in another tweet. Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather tweeted, "#MumbaiLife rains Nowcast: #MumbaiRains may be heavy in some parts of the city and suburbs in the next 2-4 hours."

The Colaba observatory recorded 19.1 mm rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, while the Santacruz weather station recorded 44 mm rainfall during that period. The last two days of rainfall in Mumbai caused water-logging in several parts of the city, including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar, which led to traffic snarls at several major junctions.

"Weather forecast by i.m.d at 08:00 hours — intermittent rain/showers with heavy falls in city and suburbs during night/early morning," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a tweet. "According to IMD forecast heavy rainfall with severe thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, expected all through the night. We request citizens to avoid venturing around the sea and avoid parking vehicles under a tree. Call 1916 for in any emergency," the BMC tweeted.
