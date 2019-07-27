Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: NDRF Moves Into City as Train Gets Stranded With 2,000 Passengers; 7 Cancelled, 9 Diverted

Event Highlights
The rainfall woes are yet not over for the financial capital as the latest forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the city and the suburbs. The heavy downpour exactly 14 years later caused water-logging and traffic snarls in several parts of Mumbai and also led to flight delays.
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Konkan and Mumbai in Next 24 Hours | In another tweet, IMD Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar said, "Today's rainfall forecast for 24 hours. Heavy rainfall over konkan region including Mumbai. Moderate rainfall upto 40 mm in Vidarbha and some parts of Marathwada, South Madhya Mah,"
Today's rainfall forecast for 24 hours.Heavy rainfall over konkan region including Mumbai. Moderate rainfall upto 40 mm in Vidarbha and some parts of Marathwada, South Madhya Mah. pic.twitter.com/aZLBp7acyV— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 26, 2019
IMD Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted, "Rainfall in last 24 hrs at morning 6.30 am today in Mumbai and around: few stations reported heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Rest it was moderate as expected. Today watch for more rains please."
Rainfall in last 24 hrs at morning 6.30 am today in Mumbai and around.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 26, 2019
Few stations reported heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Rest it was moderate as expected.
Today watch for more rains please. pic.twitter.com/TI3O7j5uDa
17 Inbound Flights Diverted Due to Heavy Rains | Seventeen inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport on Friday as the city witnessed heavy downpour. Seventeen flights were diverted to nearby airports and four flights had to do `go-around' before they could land, a spokesperson of the Mumbai airport said in the evening.
Heavy Rains Continue in Panvel Since Morning | Heavy rains continue in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning. Other areas including Jogeshwari and Mira Road is also receiving downpour. Intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said yesterday evening.
NDRF is on a rescue operation at Ambarnath station since early morning on Saturday. The team reached the location at 2:46 am in the morning. The water level is receding form the track and the train services are resuming gradually. The NDRF team left the site at 4 am in the morning. Earlier Friday evening rainwater had gushed into the rail tracks causing train services to be canceled.
State minister Ashish Shelar said, that he is reviewing heavy rainfall situation the state. He also suggested that the schools should be closed for Saturday.
Reviewed heavy rainfall situation at all parts of state,considering local rainfall situation concerned Headmaster /principal can take decision for declaring holiday to schools at their level for Saturday 27/7/2019 !— ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) July 26, 2019
Mumbai Police said that the city is expecting intermittent heavy showers throughout the night. Police requested commuters to avoid water logged areas and also to maintain distance from the sea.
The city is expecting intermittent heavy showers all through the night. We request commuters to not venture in water logged areas and also request you all to maintain distance from the sea. Please tweet to us or call on 100 in any emergency/need of help. Take care #MonsoonSafety— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2019
Commuters walk on waterlogged railway tracks in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Seventeen flights were diverted to nearby airports and four flights had to do 'go-around' before they could land, a spokesperson of the Mumbai airport said on Friday evening. Fourteen years ago on this date, Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall, which caused havoc across the city, claiming many lives, and leaving the city paralysed. IMD said that
"Today's rainfall forecast for 24 hours. Heavy rainfall over konkan region including Mumbai. Moderate rainfall upto 40 mm in Vidarbha and some parts of Marathwada, South Madhya Mah," he said in another tweet. Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather tweeted, "#MumbaiLife rains Nowcast: #MumbaiRains may be heavy in some parts of the city and suburbs in the next 2-4 hours."
The Colaba observatory recorded 19.1 mm rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, while the Santacruz weather station recorded 44 mm rainfall during that period. The last two days of rainfall in Mumbai caused water-logging in several parts of the city, including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar, which led to traffic snarls at several major junctions.
"Weather forecast by i.m.d at 08:00 hours — intermittent rain/showers with heavy falls in city and suburbs during night/early morning," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a tweet. "According to IMD forecast heavy rainfall with severe thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, expected all through the night. We request citizens to avoid venturing around the sea and avoid parking vehicles under a tree. Call 1916 for in any emergency," the BMC tweeted.
