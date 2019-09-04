Mumbai Schools to Remain Shut After Heavy Rainfall Lashes City, IMD Issues 'Orange Alert'
IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till September 6. An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.
Sion area gets water-logged following rainfall in the city.
Mumbai: After Ganesh Chathurthi began on a damp note, Mumbai on Wednesday woke up to another wet morning and witnessed water-logging in many areas as heavy rains continued to lash the city.
Incessant rains led to flooding in many areas and all schools are to be remained shut on Wednesday after forecast of heavy rains.
Many places in Mumbai suburbs and adjoining areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded over 100mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Wednesday.
Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market. IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till September 6. An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.
"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.
The Indian Meteorological department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 131.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday. In the same time period, Colaba observatory recorded 80mm of rainfall.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Fashion Sensibilities Have Changed After Marriage, Says Ranveer Singh's Stylist
- Roger Federer Gives Major Update on Retirement Plans That Will Excite All Tennis Fans
- WATCH: Bull Jumps Into Audience Gallery During Bullfighting Festival, Is Shot Dead
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything Else We Know So Far