Mumbai Schools to Remain Shut After Heavy Rainfall Lashes City, IMD Issues 'Orange Alert'

IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till September 6. An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
Mumbai Schools to Remain Shut After Heavy Rainfall Lashes City, IMD Issues 'Orange Alert'
Sion area gets water-logged following rainfall in the city.
Mumbai: After Ganesh Chathurthi began on a damp note, Mumbai on Wednesday woke up to another wet morning and witnessed water-logging in many areas as heavy rains continued to lash the city.

Incessant rains led to flooding in many areas and all schools are to be remained shut on Wednesday after forecast of heavy rains.

Many places in Mumbai suburbs and adjoining areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded over 100mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Wednesday.

Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market. IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till September 6. An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.

"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.

The Indian Meteorological department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 131.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday. In the same time period, Colaba observatory recorded 80mm of rainfall.

