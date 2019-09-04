Mumbai Rains LIVE: Schools Shut, Traffic Hit Due to Waterlogging After Heavy Showers; Orange Alert Issued

Read More

Mumbai Rains LIVE: After Ganesh Chaturthi began on a damp note, Mumbai today woke up to another wet morning and witnessed water-logging in many areas as heavy rains continued to lash the city. Incessant rains led to flooding in many areas and all schools are to be remained shut on Wednesday after forecast of heavy rains. Many places in Mumbai suburbs and adjoining areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded over 100mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Wednesday.Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market. IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till September 6. An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.