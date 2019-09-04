LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Schools Shut, Traffic Hit Due to Waterlogging After Heavy Showers; Orange Alert Issued

News18.com | September 4, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Mumbai Rains LIVE: After Ganesh Chaturthi began on a damp note, Mumbai today woke up to another wet morning and witnessed water-logging in many areas as heavy rains continued to lash the city. Incessant rains led to flooding in many areas and all schools are to be remained shut on Wednesday after forecast of heavy rains. Many places in Mumbai suburbs and adjoining areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded over 100mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Wednesday.

Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market. IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till September 6. An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.
Read More
Sep 4, 2019 10:19 am (IST)

Take Care Mumbai | In light of the heavy rainfall that is expected to continue for the next few days, Mumbai police in a statement has urged precaution. 

Sep 4, 2019 10:18 am (IST)

According to IMD, most places in Mumbai recorded more than 100mm of rainfall today: 

Rainfall in mms ending 8.30am on Wednesday

Borivali fire station - 136.16
IIT Powai - 174 
Vikhroli building proposal office - 162 
Worli - 107
Haji Ali pumping station - 118.31
Dadar SWD office - 149.61
Wadala fire station - 166.83
Dharavi fire station - 105.1
Andheri East ward office - 80.73
Kandivli fire station - 116.5
Byculla fire station - 112.25
M/Eastward office (Deonar) - 87.09

Sep 4, 2019 10:17 am (IST)

Here's a traffic diversion update in Mumbai:

Sep 4, 2019 10:14 am (IST)

In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for rest of the day, schools shall remain closed today. Principals of schools where students are already in, are requested to take precautions & ensure that they are sent back home safely. 

Sep 4, 2019 10:12 am (IST)

A Damp Ganpati | The rains played a spoilsport in the Ganeshotsav in Mumbai on Tuesday as it increased traffic woes for the residents who had ventured outside their homes for Ganesh Visarjan.

Sep 4, 2019 10:12 am (IST)

Heavy Water-Logging  Reported in Many Areas | Many places in Mumbai suburbs and adjoining areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded over 100mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Wednesday. Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.

Sep 4, 2019 10:11 am (IST)

'Orange Alert' Sounded in Mumbai | IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till September 6. An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.

Sep 4, 2019 10:11 am (IST)

Rain Menace Strikes Mumbai Again | After Ganesh Chathurthi began on a damp note, Mumbai on Wednesday woke up to another wet morning and witnessed water-logging in many areas as heavy rains continued to lash the city. Incessant rains led to flooding in many areas and all schools are to be remained shut on Wednesday after forecast of heavy rains.

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Schools Shut, Traffic Hit Due to Waterlogging After Heavy Showers; Orange Alert Issued
Sion area gets water-logged following rainfall in the city.

"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.

The India Meteorological department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 131.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday. In the same time period, Colaba observatory recorded 80mm of rainfall.
  • 03 Sep, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    SL vs NZ
    161/9
    20.0 overs
    		 165/6
    19.4 overs
    New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Sep, 2019 | New Zealand in Sri Lanka
    SL vs NZ
    174/4
    20.0 overs
    		 175/5
    19.3 overs
    New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Aug - 03 Sep, 2019 | India in West Indies
    IND vs WI
    416/10
    140.1 overs
    		 117/10
    47.1 overs
    India beat West Indies by 257 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 - 26 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    IND vs WI
    297/10
    96.4 overs
    		 222/10
    74.2 overs
    India beat West Indies by 318 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 - 25 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes
    AUS vs ENG
    179/10
    52.1 overs
    		 67/10
    27.5 overs
    England beat Australia by 1 wicket
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram