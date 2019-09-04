Mumbai Rains LIVE: Schools Shut, Traffic Hit Due to Waterlogging After Heavy Showers; Orange Alert Issued

Mumbai Rains LIVE: After Ganesh Chaturthi began on a damp note, Mumbai today woke up to another wet morning and witnessed water-logging in many areas as heavy rains continued to lash the city. Incessant rains led to flooding in many areas and all schools are to be remained shut on Wednesday after forecast of heavy rains. Many places in Mumbai suburbs and adjoining areas like Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded over 100mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Wednesday.
Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market. IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till September 6. An ‘orange alert’ with forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for September 6, one of the days for Ganesh Visarjan.
Sep 4, 2019 10:19 am (IST)
Take Care Mumbai | In light of the heavy rainfall that is expected to continue for the next few days, Mumbai police in a statement has urged precaution.
Dear Mumbaikars,
The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety.#Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai.
According to IMD, most places in Mumbai recorded more than 100mm of rainfall today:
Rainfall in mms ending 8.30am on Wednesday
Borivali fire station - 136.16
IIT Powai - 174
Vikhroli building proposal office - 162
Worli - 107
Haji Ali pumping station - 118.31
Dadar SWD office - 149.61
Wadala fire station - 166.83
Dharavi fire station - 105.1
Andheri East ward office - 80.73
Kandivli fire station - 116.5
Byculla fire station - 112.25
M/Eastward office (Deonar) - 87.09
In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for rest of the day, schools shall remain closed today. Principals of schools where students are already in, are requested to take precautions & ensure that they are sent back home safely.
A Damp Ganpati | The rains played a spoilsport in the Ganeshotsav in Mumbai on Tuesday as it increased traffic woes for the residents who had ventured outside their homes for Ganesh Visarjan.
Sep 4, 2019 10:12 am (IST)
Sep 4, 2019 10:11 am (IST)
Sep 4, 2019 10:11 am (IST)
Sion area gets water-logged following rainfall in the city.
"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.
The India Meteorological department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 131.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday. In the same time period, Colaba observatory recorded 80mm of rainfall.