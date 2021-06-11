Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Orange Alert for Mumbai Today as IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for 5 Days; Warning for Palghar, Thane, Raigad Too

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days, with an orange alert issued for Mumbai today. The weather office has also issued warning for Palghar, Thane and Raigad, saying that due to strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast, in association with low pressure area (due to cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal), widespread rains with heavy go very heavy falls likely to continue in coastal Maharashtra from June 10-15.

The financial capital of India was hit by monsoon woes on Monday with the first day of heavy rainfall. Traffic jams for hours, waterlogging on arterial streets brought life to a standstill in Mumbai. However, the city’s municipality has said that the situation will get better from next month as two major works at Hindamata Chowk and Gandhi market are expected to be completed within a fortnight.

“Based on international experience, we are implementing some innovative ideas. We are building water storage tanks in which water will be pumped through motors. Due to the cyclone, this work has got delayed by 15 days, but it will be completed by June end. By then, you will not see water on the side roads as well,” P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC, told CNN-News18.