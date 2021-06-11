CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Orange Alert for Mumbai Today as IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for 5 Days; Warning for Palghar, Thane, Raigad Too
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Orange Alert for Mumbai Today as IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for 5 Days; Warning for Palghar, Thane, Raigad Too

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: The financial capital of India was hit by monsoon woes on Monday with the first day of heavy rainfall. Traffic jams for hours, waterlogging on arterial streets brought life to a standstill in Mumbai.

News18.com | June 11, 2021, 08:09 IST
A waterlogged roaad in Mumbai.

Event Highlights

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days, with an orange alert issued for Mumbai today. The weather office has also issued warning for Palghar, Thane and Raigad, saying that due to strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast, in association with low pressure area (due to cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal), widespread rains with heavy go very heavy falls likely to continue in coastal Maharashtra from June 10-15.

The financial capital of India was hit by monsoon woes on Monday with the first day of heavy rainfall. Traffic jams for hours, waterlogging on arterial streets brought life to a standstill in Mumbai. However, the city’s municipality has said that the situation will get better from next month as two major works at Hindamata Chowk and Gandhi market are expected to be completed within a fortnight.

“Based on international experience, we are implementing some innovative ideas. We are building water storage tanks in which water will be pumped through motors. Due to the cyclone, this work has got delayed by 15 days, but it will be completed by June end. By then, you will not see water on the side roads as well,” P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC, told CNN-News18.

Jun 11, 2021 08:09 (IST)
Jun 11, 2021 07:57 (IST)

Mumbai Airport Shut for 30 Minutes, 1 Flight Diverted Amid Rains | Poor visibility and rain led to suspension of flight movement at the airport in Mumbai from 4.04pm to 4.32pm even as delays left passengers stranded across the country. Pilots of two flights approaching to land had to make a fresh attempt at landing, TOI reported 

Jun 11, 2021 07:55 (IST)

Areas around Chembur, Gandhi market, Ghatkopar recive heavy rainfall. See Visual. 

Jun 11, 2021 07:50 (IST)
Jun 11, 2021 07:46 (IST)
 

BMC Directs Officials to Inspect Manholes | The civic body in Mumbai has directed officials to inspect all manholes in the city, after a video of two women falling into an open drain amid heavy rainfall surfaced on social media, an official said on Thursday. 

Jun 11, 2021 07:36 (IST)

Waterlogging reported in several areas of Mumbai as rain continues to lash the city

Jun 11, 2021 07:28 (IST)

Nearly 11 people died, including 8 children after multiple structures collapsed in Malad West’s Malwani area on Wednesday 

The BMC had not declared this building, three to four families were staying, as dangerous. Two of the families had moved out of the building just a few days back. According to BMC sources, this building in the New Collector Compound on the Abdul Hamid Road had become shaky during Cyclone Tauktae that hit the West Coast last month. Read Full Story

Jun 11, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Watch | Rain Lashes Parts of Mumbai

Jun 11, 2021 07:14 (IST)
 

Low-Pressure System Likely to Form in 24 hours Over North Bay of Bengal | Satellite images as on Thursday evening indicated dense cloud formation over north Konkan and the interiors of Maharashtra too. As per IMD forecast, a low-pressure system is expected to form in 24 hours in north Bay of Bengal and very likely to intensify in the subsequent 24 hours. This will bring a lot of rain over Konkan, including Mumbai, in next 4-5 days. 

Jun 11, 2021 07:11 (IST)

Severe Weather Warnings Issued by IMD for the Coming 5 Days | Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between Day 1 to 3. 

Jun 11, 2021 07:07 (IST)

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and other coastal districts. The city is expected to receive, heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming 5 days. 

Jun 11, 2021 06:59 (IST)

Orange Alert Issues in Mumbai for the Weekend | The IMD has forecast heavy rain or orange alert at isolated places in the city for the weekend. An alert for extremely heavy rain has also been issued for Monday.

Jun 11, 2021 06:54 (IST)

Mumbai Rains Live Updates | Moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy fall in isolated places in Mumbai, predicts IMD. 

Over 1,000 people from 20 villages in Raigad have been shifted to safer places. The district received an average rainfall of 58 mm in the last 24 hours, Collector Nidhi Choudhary said in a release. She said in view of the prediction of heavy downpour, a red alert has been issued in the district for Thursday and Friday and an orange alert for June 12 and 13. Since there is a risk of landslides due to heavy rains, 1,139 people from 20 villages have been shifted to safer places, she said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the south-west monsoon in Maharashtra at Harnai in the coastal Ratnagiri district.

Multiple incidents of landslide, wall and bridge collapse were reported in Thane city and neighbouring Palghar district in Maharashtra which were lashed by heavy rains on Wednesday, officials said.While no casualties were reported in these incidents, at least six vehicles were damaged after trees fell on them during the downpour, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) regional disaster management cell.

Landslides were reported at Panvel-Kalwa road and Mumbra Bypass Road, both in Mumbra, the official said, adding rescue teams rushed to the scene to clear the roads and ensure smooth movement of vehicles.Apart from this, three incidents of wall collapse occurred in Thane city, but no casualty was reported.

Compound walls of two housing complexes in Savarkar Nagar and Manorama Nagar collapsed due to the rains, but no one was injured, Santosh Kadam said.Another wall collapse incident took place in the Mumbra area of Thane city, he said.

