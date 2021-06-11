Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Orange Alert for Mumbai Today as IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for 5 Days; Warning for Palghar, Thane, Raigad Too

Over 1,000 people from 20 villages in Raigad have been shifted to safer places. The district received an average rainfall of 58 mm in the last 24 hours, Collector Nidhi Choudhary said in a release. She said in view of the prediction of heavy downpour, a red alert has been issued in the district for Thursday and Friday and an orange alert for June 12 and 13. Since there is a risk of landslides due to heavy rains, 1,139 people from 20 villages have been shifted to safer places, she said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Saturday confirmed the arrival of the south-west monsoon in Maharashtra at Harnai in the coastal Ratnagiri district.
Multiple incidents of landslide, wall and bridge collapse were reported in Thane city and neighbouring Palghar district in Maharashtra which were lashed by heavy rains on Wednesday, officials said.While no casualties were reported in these incidents, at least six vehicles were damaged after trees fell on them during the downpour, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) regional disaster management cell.
Landslides were reported at Panvel-Kalwa road and Mumbra Bypass Road, both in Mumbra, the official said, adding rescue teams rushed to the scene to clear the roads and ensure smooth movement of vehicles.Apart from this, three incidents of wall collapse occurred in Thane city, but no casualty was reported.
Compound walls of two housing complexes in Savarkar Nagar and Manorama Nagar collapsed due to the rains, but no one was injured, Santosh Kadam said.Another wall collapse incident took place in the Mumbra area of Thane city, he said.
