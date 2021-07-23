Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Helicopter Rescue Begins in Mahad, Very Heavy Rainfall at Some Mumbai Suburbs Predicted

Mumbai, Maharashtra Rains LIVE Updates: Three more teams of NDRF reached Chiplun, while four teams are already engaged in rescuing people as incessant showers in the hilly regions of Ratnagiri district wreaked havoc in the coastal town, along with illegal constructions near the Vashisthi river bed and discharge of water from the Kolkewadi dam. The district administration has issued a list of people, who are stuck in the flood.
Bhimashankar, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, has been submerged in water as flood water surrounded the historic temple. On the other hand, over 100 people were moved to safety in Sangli overnight after Krishna river breached danger level. Two people were reported buried in Wai Devrukhwadi after five house were damaged following heavy rains.
An official said that as many as 27 people have been rescued and shifted in Wai Devrukhwadi by a team of the tehsil, while two people are feared during in the debris after collapse of the houses.
Traffic was at a standstill for several hours on the Mumbai-Goa Highway, and disrupted on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, the Western Ghats, and other state highways and interior roads, stranding thousands of vehicles.
Senior Shiv Sena leader Wadditwar said Coast Guard helicopters and speedboats have been dispatched to some of the worst-hit areas and arrangements been made to provide and food packets and medicines to the affected people as the situation was very grim.
Rains Batter Maharashtra's Ratnagiri | Officials said that Ratnagiri bore the brunt of the rains in the past 24 hours with many towns and villages getting waterlogged from 3 a.m. onwards, with the high tide in the Arabian Sea pushing back the flood waters in the coastal areas.
At least 27 villages in Ratnagiri's Mangaon were cut off with all approach state and local roads, bridges flooded as local rivers inundated the region, and the local authorities were trying to send rescue teams.
The Central Railway declared the tracks between Vangani and Karjat stations fit for traffic around 9.30 pm."We did it! Team Central Railway after putting in lots of hard work, made Karjat line fit for traffic. Now, suburban trains are running from CSMT to Karjat and CSMT to Kasara," Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of the CR, tweeted.
Restoration work at Bhivpuri, where the embankment under the track was washed away, was over, he said. At least 34 intercity long-distance trains were cancelled, 26 trains were diverted, 36 trains were "short terminated" and six trains "short originated" till late evening, the CR said.
5,000 Shifted to Safer Areas | Moving swiftly, the NDRF and SDRF teams, along with local agencies, shifted over 5,000 marooned people in towns of Chiplun, Mandangad, and Khed, besides many other villages to safer areas.
Several big and small rivers, dams, lakes ponds and other water bodies in these districts were above the danger levels or overflowing, and the situation worsened with dams discharging excess waters, inundating roads, railway lines bridges, agricultural farms, and fields.
Thousands Marooned in Coastal Areas | Several towns and cities like Bhiwandi, Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Dombivali, Chiplun, Khed, Sawantwadi, Mangaon, Mandangad, Kudal, Mahad, and others were inundated in three to six feet water, and higher in some low-lying areas.
Flood waters rushed into shops, offices, homes and ground floor flats, while around half a dozen homes were damaged or collapsed, many big and small vehicles were fully submerged or washed away, and people remained trapped in their homes for hours.
4 Killed as Rains Pound Maharashtra | At least four persons were reported killed as torrential rains pounded Maharashtra on Thursday for the second time in five days, hitting the coastal Konkan and western parts severely, officials said. While one person was reported to be killed in Raigad, three others lost their lives in Palghar in rain-related incidents, details of which were awaited.
Though Mumbai was largely spared, heavy rains lashed coastal districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg and the western districts of Satara, and Kolhapur.
Mumbai-Karjat Train Traffic Restored: Central Railway | The train traffic between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai and Karjat as well as that between CSMT and Kasara has been restored after nearly 21 hours, the Central Railway said on Thursday night. The train traffic on the Ambernath Lonavala section was suspended on Wednesday as heavy rains caused water logging and boulder crashes on the route, while in some places the tracks were even washed away.
Meanwhile, Railways have said that all the three lines in Kasara Ghat and two lines in Bhor Ghat are fit for incoming and outgoing traffic after rains halted in the area. “Suburban can run from CSMT-Kasara/Karjat on main line. Harbour libe, Trans harbour line and fourth corridor are already in operation,” it said.
Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in Satara district of Maharashtra, received 380 mm rainfall in just 12 hours on Thursday. The rainfall was recorded between 8 am and 8 pm.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the hill station, located 110 km from Pune, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Ghat areas.
KS Hosalikar, senior scientist at IMD, Pune, said, Latest radar images indicate very intense clouds over parts of the Raigad-Roha, Satara-Mahabaleshwar regions as well as over parts of Ratnagiri and Dapoli.
