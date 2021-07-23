Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Helicopter Rescue Begins in Mahad, Very Heavy Rainfall at Some Mumbai Suburbs Predicted

Meanwhile, Railways have said that all the three lines in Kasara Ghat and two lines in Bhor Ghat are fit for incoming and outgoing traffic after rains halted in the area. “Suburban can run from CSMT-Kasara/Karjat on main line. Harbour libe, Trans harbour line and fourth corridor are already in operation,” it said.

Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in Satara district of Maharashtra, received 380 mm rainfall in just 12 hours on Thursday. The rainfall was recorded between 8 am and 8 pm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the hill station, located 110 km from Pune, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Ghat areas.

KS Hosalikar, senior scientist at IMD, Pune, said, Latest radar images indicate very intense clouds over parts of the Raigad-Roha, Satara-Mahabaleshwar regions as well as over parts of Ratnagiri and Dapoli.

