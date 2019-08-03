Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Schools, Colleges Shut, Trains on Harbour Line Slow Down as City Braces for More Downpour

Read More

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted intense rainfall in North Konkan areas of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next four-six hours, Palghar collector Kailash Shinde issued orders for closure of all schools and colleges in the area.Besides Palghar, government schools and colleges have also been shut in Thane. On the other hand, a landslide was reported in Raigad near Poladpur on Mumbai-Goa highway after incessant rainfall, leading to suspension of vehicular movement. Sharing Mumbai's condition after incessant rain, residents posted videos of waterlogged houses and roads in Palghar. The Central Railway has issued an advisory, stating that trains on trans-harbor and fourth corridor towards Kharkopar on Central Railway are running smoothly. However, due to intense rains, trains on main and harbor line are running at cautious speed, and hence they are delayed.