Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Schools, Colleges Shut, Trains on Harbour Line Slow Down as City Braces for More Downpour

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted intense rainfall in North Konkan areas of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next four-six hours, Palghar collector Kailash Shinde issued orders for closure of all schools and colleges in the area.
Besides Palghar, government schools and colleges have also been shut in Thane. On the other hand, a landslide was reported in Raigad near Poladpur on Mumbai-Goa highway after incessant rainfall, leading to suspension of vehicular movement. Sharing Mumbai's condition after incessant rain, residents posted videos of waterlogged houses and roads in Palghar. The Central Railway has issued an advisory, stating that trains on trans-harbor and fourth corridor towards Kharkopar on Central Railway are running smoothly. However, due to intense rains, trains on main and harbor line are running at cautious speed, and hence they are delayed.
Aug 3, 2019 10:59 am (IST)
Meanwhile in Odisha, the state government issued an alert in 5 districts after the IMD issued heavy updates.
Odisha government directs collectors of five districts to remain alert in view of heavy rains forecast by IMD
Western Express Highway Waterlogged | The Western express highway has been waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the western Mumbai suburb of Jogeshwari.
Aug 3, 2019 10:53 am (IST)
Rubble being cleared after the landslide that occurred in Raigad on the Mumbai-Goa highway.
Aug 3, 2019 10:50 am (IST)
Landslide on Mumbai-Goa Highway
Landslide on Mumbai-Goa Highway | A landslide occurred in Raigad near Poladpur on the Mumbai-Goa highway amid incessant rainfall. Vehicles has been suspended from taking the route.
Aug 3, 2019 10:47 am (IST)
Schools, Colleges Remain Closed | Thane Municipal Corporation ordered that schools and colleges remain closed in view of continuous rainfall in the area. The Palghar Collector has also ordered the same in the town.
Aug 3, 2019 10:44 am (IST)
Here are some visuals of waterlogging in North Mumbai's Malad as intense rainfall has Mumbai in its clutches.
IMD Forecasts Rainfall for Next 4-6 Hours | Indian Meteorological Department said that intense rainfall will continue in North Konkan areas including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, & Palghar for the next 4-6 hours.
Aug 3, 2019 10:39 am (IST)
Streets Waterlogged as Rains Continue to Lash Maharashtra | Palghar streets are waterlogged and houses submerged as rainfall continues in Maharashtra.
Waterlogging in Malad area of Mumbai due to incessant rainfall in the region. (Image tweeted by ANI)
The city recorded second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Santacruz and Colaba observatories in the city recorded 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall, respectively, last month.
Five years ago, the city had witnessed even more rainfall in July, setting a record. The Santacruz observatory had recorded 1,468.5 mm rainfall in July 2014, said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of the Regional Centre of the IMD.