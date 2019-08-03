Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Student Washed Away in Canal; Central Line Services Suspended Between Thane and CSMT

People cross a waterlogged railway track after heavy rain in Thane on Saturday. (PTI)



As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted intense rainfall in North Konkan areas of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next four-six hours, Palghar collector Kailash Shinde issued orders for closure of all schools and colleges in the area.



Besides Palghar, government schools and colleges have also been shut in Thane. On the other hand, a landslide was reported in Raigad near Poladpur on Mumbai-Goa highway after incessant rainfall, leading to suspension of vehicular movement. Sharing Mumbai's condition after incessant rain, residents posted videos of waterlogged houses and roads in Palghar. The Central Railway has issued an advisory, stating that trains on trans-harbor and fourth corridor towards Kharkopar on Central Railway are running smoothly. However, due to intense rains, trains on main and harbor line are running at cautious speed, and hence they are delayed.



Water-logging on tracks disrupted the suburban train services to some extent, as locals were running behind schedule by around 15 minutes. However, flight operations at the Mumbai airport were not impacted due to rains, an airport official said.



"Overnight heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas has led to water-logging at some places, which has affected the flow of traffic, especially in parts of Malad, Andheri and Dahisar," a senior official of the said.



In view of heavy rain warning and alert issued by the IMD, the BMC has issued a 'beach safety appeal' to citizens, the civic official said. "We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916," the official said.



As per the fire station-wise rainfall recorded by the BMC in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, Dindoshi received 50 mm rainfall, followed by Kandivali (41 mm), Malad (36 mm), Chincholi (34 mm), Goregaon (33 mm), Bhandup (31 mm), Borivali (29 mm), Malwani (26 mm), Mulund (20 mm), Vikhroli (11 mm) and Kurla (9 mm).



The city recorded second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Santacruz and Colaba observatories in the city recorded 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall, respectively, last month.



Five years ago, the city had witnessed even more rainfall in July, setting a record. The Santacruz observatory had recorded 1,468.5 mm rainfall in July 2014, said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of the Regional Centre of the IMD.