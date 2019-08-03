Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Student Washed Away in Canal; Central Line Services Suspended Between Thane and CSMT

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: A student got washed away in a canal in Navi Mumbai due to rising water levels, triggered by incessant rains. According to information, a group of six students from Nerul's SIES College had gone to visit Pandavkada waterfall when one of them drowned. Rescue teams managed to save four of them, while two are still missing. Meanwhile, cattle were washed away in overflowing Surya River at Kasa-Varoti bridge in Palghar. Meanwhile, Central Line services have been suspended between Thane and CSMT due to water-logging on tracks at Thane Railway station.
One person was electrocuted as heavy rains battered Thane district on Saturday, disrupting normal life due to water-logging and flooding in some parts. Another person suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery in Mumbra caved in, officials said. Mumbai police tweeted and informed six places where waterlogging had taken place, and said that there is a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1:44 PM. The officers urged people to take care and take adequate precautions and ensure safety.
Aug 3, 2019 4:10 pm (IST)
Thane received heavy rains today. Waterlogging has been reported on railway tracks at Thane Railway Station due to heavy rains in the area.
Aug 3, 2019 4:05 pm (IST)
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has predicted extremely heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts of Maharashtra today.
Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai: Extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, & Raigad, today.
6 Students Washed Away in Navi Mumbai Canal | 6 students of SIES college, Nerul, Navi Mumbai were washed away in a canal in Navi Mumbai. One has been declared dead, while 4 others have been rescued post operations. They were all between the age group of 17-19. They were visiting the Pandavkada waterfall, where water levels increased suddenly and carried them away. Entry to the waterfall is prohibited during monsoon.
Aug 3, 2019 3:29 pm (IST)
Two Trains from Vadodara Diverted | Due to waterlogging in Vadodara, two trains will be diverted. Train no. 22970 Varanasi-Okha Express will be diverted via Godhara-Dakor-Anand, and Train no. 15667 Gandhidham-Kamahya Express via Anand-Dakor-Godhra.
Aug 3, 2019 3:20 pm (IST)
Suburban Trains Updates at 2:45 pm | The Central Railway issued updates on suburban train services that have been affected due to heavy rainfall:
Aug 3, 2019 3:07 pm (IST)
Roads are clear of water at Vanisha Junction and Akruli bridge, Kandivali in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted.
Kurla-Sion Suburban Fast Lines Suspended | The Central Railway said that due to the high tide alert, suburban services are suspended between Kurla-Sion Up&Dn fast lines and between Kurla-Chunabhatti Up&Dn harbour lines.
Suburban update 1415 hrs: Due to high tide and water level increase, Suburban services are suspended between Kurla-Sion Up&Dn fast lines and between Kurla-Chunabhatti Up&Dn harbour lines. Inconvenience caused is regretted.
Mumbai Suburban District Collector Announces Holiday | Mumbai suburban district collector Milind N. Borikar has declared holiday for schools, colleges and offices for the second half of the day. Schools and colleges remain shut in Mumbai city as well.
Aug 3, 2019 1:55 pm (IST)
Don't Create Confusion, Panic, says BMC | The BMC has requested citizens to not create confusion and spread panic about the state of affairs in the city as it stood waterlogged earlier but now several routes have been cleared for traffic.
Please don't spread rumours and create panic...For all updates Please follow MCGM on tweeter @mybmc and download Disaster Management MCGM App
Meanwhile in Delhi, light rains were experienced and humidity levels rose to 85 percent. While the Safdarjung and Ridge area observatories recorded no rains, the Palam observatory recorded 10.5 mm rainfall and Lodhi road observatory recorded traces of rainfall. The Aya Nagar observatory recorded 11.7 mm rainfall.
Aug 3, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)
Surya Dam Gates Opened to release Excess Water | The gates of Surya dam in Palghar district were opened to release extra water. Palghar District Collector Kailas Shinde said, "Considering the heavy rainfall warning, people are advised to remain indoors and get out of the house only if it is absolutely necessary. People should not go near the flooded roads, bridges, river."
Aug 3, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)
A coconut tree branch fell on OHE/tracks causing minor interruption to trains which are now running normal:
Coconut tree branch fallen on OHE/tracks at 11.35 am between Charni Rd and Grant Rd removed by WR men within 15 min. Minor interruption caused to trains on this stretch. Now trains are running normal.
1 Injured in Mumbra | In another incident, one person suffered serious injuries after the roof of a bakery located near Mumbra police station in Zainy Colony, caved in. He was admitted to a private hospital.
Aug 3, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)
18-Year-Old Electrocuted in Thane | An 18-year-old was electrocuted in Thane while trying to remove the refrigerator at his home. Rains battered the city and caused waterlogging and flooding. The gushing water also swept away vehicles in some areas. He was taken to Thane Civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.
Aug 3, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)
Patients Receive First Aid at Vadodara Railway Station | A booth has been set up at the Vadodara railway station where people can avail of first aid services. Vadodara is also being lashed by heavy rains.
Western Railways update on trains from Borivali station in Mumbai:
@WesternRly Trn 12932 ADI-MMCT of 03/08/19 will be short terminated at Borivali station and Trn 12931 MMCT-ADI Double-decker exp of 03/08/19 will originate from Borivali station at 15.00hrs Trn 12955 JP Super-Fast exp of 03/08/19 is rescheduled to depart from MMCT at 19.50hrs.
IMD Forecasts High Tide Today | A high tide of 4.90 m is expected to rise today at 1:44 pm, along with heavy rains in Mumbai, according to IMD.
Along with heavy rainfall forecast by IMD today, there is a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1:44 PM. We request Mumbaikars to please stay away from the sea & venture out with care & caution. Please #Dial100 for any help & support in an emergency.
Airport Operations Normal | Despite heavy rain, the Mumbai airport is functioning normally and has not been impacted by the heavy rains. Earlier in July, rains had caused the flight services to be affected, with numerous cancellations and diversions. Pilots had also been suspended for overshooting the runway because of heavy rains in the state.
Aug 3, 2019 11:31 am (IST)
Rainfall at Mumbai Railway Stations | Certain railway stations in Mumbai experienced rainfall of 10.90mm, while others went as high as 30.30 mm.
People cross a waterlogged railway track after heavy rain in Thane on Saturday. (PTI)
As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted intense rainfall in North Konkan areas of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next four-six hours, Palghar collector Kailash Shinde issued orders for closure of all schools and colleges in the area.
Besides Palghar, government schools and colleges have also been shut in Thane. On the other hand, a landslide was reported in Raigad near Poladpur on Mumbai-Goa highway after incessant rainfall, leading to suspension of vehicular movement. Sharing Mumbai's condition after incessant rain, residents posted videos of waterlogged houses and roads in Palghar. The Central Railway has issued an advisory, stating that trains on trans-harbor and fourth corridor towards Kharkopar on Central Railway are running smoothly. However, due to intense rains, trains on main and harbor line are running at cautious speed, and hence they are delayed.
Water-logging on tracks disrupted the suburban train services to some extent, as locals were running behind schedule by around 15 minutes. However, flight operations at the Mumbai airport were not impacted due to rains, an airport official said.
"Overnight heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas has led to water-logging at some places, which has affected the flow of traffic, especially in parts of Malad, Andheri and Dahisar," a senior official of the said.
In view of heavy rain warning and alert issued by the IMD, the BMC has issued a 'beach safety appeal' to citizens, the civic official said. "We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916," the official said.
As per the fire station-wise rainfall recorded by the BMC in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, Dindoshi received 50 mm rainfall, followed by Kandivali (41 mm), Malad (36 mm), Chincholi (34 mm), Goregaon (33 mm), Bhandup (31 mm), Borivali (29 mm), Malwani (26 mm), Mulund (20 mm), Vikhroli (11 mm) and Kurla (9 mm).
The city recorded second-highest rainfall for the month of July in the last 60 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The Santacruz and Colaba observatories in the city recorded 1,464.8 mm and 1,175.1 mm rainfall, respectively, last month.
Five years ago, the city had witnessed even more rainfall in July, setting a record. The Santacruz observatory had recorded 1,468.5 mm rainfall in July 2014, said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of the Regional Centre of the IMD.