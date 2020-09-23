INDIA

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Forecast Says Rainfall to Get Intense Today in Mumbai and Suburbs, Local Trains Suspended Due to Waterlogging

News18.com | September 23, 2020, 7:44 AM IST
Event Highlights

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rains that have been lashing Mumbai since Tuesday may turn more fierce today with intense rainfall predicted in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. The rains have affected local train services with the Central Railway suspending trains between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid. Officials said that long distance special trains are being rescheduled.

At 5:30am today, Colaba recorded 122.2mm of rainfall and Santacruz 273.6mm. The weather department stated that both the places continued to record very intense spells of rains throughout the night.
Sep 23, 2020 7:41 am (IST)

Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since yesterday morning: IMD.

Sep 23, 2020 7:34 am (IST)

Heavy rainfall triggers heavy water logging in the Goregaon area of Mumbai

Sep 23, 2020 7:31 am (IST)

WATCH | Passengers stranded at Sion railway station in Mumbai yesterday due to waterlogging following heavy downpour in the area.

Sep 23, 2020 7:26 am (IST)

Due to continuous rains and waterlogging at Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid, suburban services on Central Railway are suspended between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi. Shuttle Services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond and Vashi and Panvel: CPRO Central Railway.

Sep 23, 2020 7:24 am (IST)

WATCH | Waterlogging near King Circle area as rain continues to lash parts of Mumbai

Sep 23, 2020 7:21 am (IST)

Visuals from Worli as various areas in Mumbai see heavy water logging

Sep 23, 2020 7:19 am (IST)

Trains Suspended Due to Water Logging | Due to heavy rain and water logging between Churchgate -Andheri, suburban train service is suspended and suburban local service is running normal between Andheri and Virar: Western Railway PRO.

Sep 23, 2020 7:16 am (IST)

Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai | Several areas in Mumbai received heavy rain starting late afternoon yesterday. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since yesterday morning, said an official from IMD Mumbai. There were reports of traffic jams in some places in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir areas due to the rain.

Waterlogging due to heavy rains in Mumbai

Several areas in the financial capital have been receiing heavy rain starting late afternoon on Tuesday. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northernsuburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, said an official from IMD Mumbai.

There were reports of traffic jams in some places in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir areas due to the rain. "The intensity of showers will reduce from Wednesday onwards and it will remain on the lower side till the end of this week," the IMD official said.

