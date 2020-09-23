Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Forecast Says Rainfall to Get Intense Today in Mumbai and Suburbs, Local Trains Suspended Due to Waterlogging

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Event Highlights
Waterlogging due to heavy rains in Mumbai
Several areas in the financial capital have been receiing heavy rain starting late afternoon on Tuesday. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northernsuburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, said an official from IMD Mumbai.
There were reports of traffic jams in some places in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir areas due to the rain. "The intensity of showers will reduce from Wednesday onwards and it will remain on the lower side till the end of this week," the IMD official said.
