Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD Warns of 'Flooding' as Forecast Says Rainfall Will Get Intense Today; Trains Suspended After Waterlogging, BMC Declares Holiday

Mumbai rains (Credit: Vivek Kulkarni)



Officials said that long distance special trains are being rescheduled. At 5:30am today, Colaba recorded 122.2mm of rainfall and Santacruz 273.6mm. The weather department stated that both the places continued to record very intense spells of rains throughout the night. "All four lines stopped due to water logging between Dadar, Kurla station and Masjid Bundar," the Railways said, adding that services on Western line will continue as usual till further notice.



"Due to heavy rain and water logging between Churchgate-Andheri, suburban train service has been suspended, while suburban local service is running normal between Andheri and Virar," Western Railway PRO said. Shuttle Services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond and Vashi and Panvel.



The Indian Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places) for Mumbai and Thane for Tuesday. Several areas in the financial capital have been receiving heavy rain starting late afternoon on Tuesday. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northernsuburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, said an official from IMD Mumbai.



There were reports of traffic jams in some places in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir areas due to the rain. "The intensity of showers will reduce from Wednesday onwards and it will remain on the lower side till the end of this week," the IMD official said.



A report in Times of India said that on Tuesday Andheri subway was closed for traffic as two feet deep water had accumulated. Hindmata was also under two feet deep water causing traffic to move slowly. A diversion was given at Sion on the south bound arm, Mumbai Traffic Police said.



Waterlogging was reported outside Byculla railway station and on P D'Mello Road between Dockyard Road and Reay Road. Traffic crawled at both these places. Waterlogging was also reported at Matunga Circle and traffic was diverted to Bhau Daji Lad Road, traffic police said.