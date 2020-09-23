Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD Warns of 'Flooding' as Forecast Says Rainfall Will Get Intense Today; Trains Suspended After Waterlogging, BMC Declares Holiday

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rains that have been lashing Mumbai since Tuesday may turn more fierce today with intense rainfall predicted. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert (heavy rain at isolated places) for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad and an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places) for Palghar. IMD warned that the rains could lead to localised flooding and water logging in low lying areas.
The rains have affected local train services with the Central Railway suspending trains between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid. Considering the situation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared holiday for all offices and establishments. Only emergency personnel will have to report to work.
Read More
Sep 23, 2020 9:09 am (IST)
WATCH | Railway tracks submerged at Sion railway station in Mumbai, following heavy downpour in the city.
Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal will visit water logged areas from 11 am today.
Sep 23, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
Water logging at Bhendi Bazar, Gol Temple, Nana Chowk, Mumbai Central Junction, Bawla Compound, J J Junction, Hindmata, Kala Chowky, Sarthi Bar, Worli Sea Face. All wards are working actively to dewater the water logged areas.
Sep 23, 2020 8:48 am (IST)
Visuals from Prabha Devi area
Sep 23, 2020 8:44 am (IST)
Chances of Heavy Rain in Next 24 Hrs: MeT | Due to torrential rains, water has accumulated in many places impacting both rail and road transport. Chances of heavy rain in the next 24 hours, but less heavy. The effects of the last 24 hours of torrential rains will be felt today in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad: Met department official.
मुंबई आज पहाटे... मुसळधार पावसामुळे अनेक ठिकाणी पाणी जमा. रेल्वे व रोड वाहतूक वर परिणाम. येत्या 24 तासात जोरदार पावसांची शक्यता, पण त्या मानाने जोर कमी. पण गेल्या 24 तासातील मुसळधार पावसाचा प्रभाव आज ही दिसेल. मुंबई, ठाणे, पालघर, रायगड...🌧🌧🌧🌧🌧 काळजी घ्या, pic.twitter.com/HDnX7IM4n8
Mumbai Suburban Update | First train on DN fast ex Churchgate and UP fast ex Andheri for Churchgate started at 07:50 AM.
Sep 23, 2020 8:31 am (IST)
Rainfall causes water-logging in several areas across Mumbai: Grant Rd to Charni Rd, Lower Parel to Prabhadevi, Dadar to Matunga, Matunga to Mahim. Local trains between Churchgate to Andheri cancelled, locals between Virar to Andheri and long-distance special trains rescheduled: Western Railway.
Sep 23, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
WATCH | Passengers from a bus stuck in water, holding each other's hand and going through the water. Due to heavy rains, heavy waterlogging occurred in the King Circle area.
#WATCH महाराष्ट्र : भारी बारिश के चलते किंग सर्कल एरिया में भारी जलभराव हुआ। पानी में फंसी एक बस से यात्री उतरकर एक-दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर पानी के बीच से जाते हुए। pic.twitter.com/sms9xQT4zD
BMC Appeals All Offices to Close | The BMC has appealed to close all the offices, establishments etc. except the essential services in the BMC area today on the backdrop of the warning of torrential rains given by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). At the same time, the citizens should leave their homes only if they need to, appealed the Commissioner of Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation Iqbal Singh Chahal has done it on behalf of the municipal administration: Public Relations Department, Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.
Sep 23, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
Visuals from Nahur Railway Station
Sep 23, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
Heavy rains lash various parts of Mumbai. The thunder of the clouds blew away the sleep of Navi Mumbaikars throughout the night. Heavy water logging has been recorded in Belapur division. Many people fell into the gutter as the plastic cover on the gutter was carried away. People from the ground floor were moved to another floor. The shopkeepers also suffered heavy losses. Municipal workers and fire brigade personnel worked all night to pump out water from low-lying areas in the city. 62 mm of rain recorded was till 6:30 PM yesterday.
Sep 23, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Visuals of water logging at Worli Naka
Sep 23, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
Visuals of water logging at Sion Railway Station
Sep 23, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Trains Cancelled/Rescheduled | Due to heavy rains and water logging, the following trains are cancelled/rescheduled for today: Trains Cancelled
02110 Manmad-Mumbai special
02109 Mumbai-Manmad special Rescheduled Trains
05645 LTT-Guwahati special at 1 PM
01301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru special at 12:30 PM
02534 CSMT-Lucknow special at 12:40 PM
Sep 23, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Visuals from Wadala as rains lash several areas in Mumbai
Sep 23, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Visuals from Worli area in Mumbai
Sep 23, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since yesterday morning: IMD.
Sep 23, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Heavy rainfall triggers heavy water logging in the Goregaon area of Mumbai
Due to continuous rains and waterlogging at Sion-Kurla, Chunabhatti-Kurla and Masjid, suburban services on Central Railway are suspended between CSMT-Thane/CSMT-Vashi. Shuttle Services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond and Vashi and Panvel: CPRO Central Railway.
Sep 23, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
WATCH | Waterlogging near King Circle area as rain continues to lash parts of Mumbai
Visuals from Worli as various areas in Mumbai see heavy water logging
Sep 23, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
Trains Suspended Due to Water Logging | Due to heavy rain and water logging between Churchgate -Andheri, suburban train service is suspended and suburban local service is running normal between Andheri and Virar: Western Railway PRO.
Sep 23, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai | Several areas in Mumbai received heavy rain starting late afternoon yesterday. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since yesterday morning, said an official from IMD Mumbai. There were reports of traffic jams in some places in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir areas due to the rain.
Mumbai rains (Credit: Vivek Kulkarni)
Officials said that long distance special trains are being rescheduled. At 5:30am today, Colaba recorded 122.2mm of rainfall and Santacruz 273.6mm. The weather department stated that both the places continued to record very intense spells of rains throughout the night. "All four lines stopped due to water logging between Dadar, Kurla station and Masjid Bundar," the Railways said, adding that services on Western line will continue as usual till further notice.
"Due to heavy rain and water logging between Churchgate-Andheri, suburban train service has been suspended, while suburban local service is running normal between Andheri and Virar," Western Railway PRO said. Shuttle Services are running between Thane-Kalyan and beyond and Vashi and Panvel.
The Indian Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places) for Mumbai and Thane for Tuesday. Several areas in the financial capital have been receiving heavy rain starting late afternoon on Tuesday. Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northernsuburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali received around 70 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, said an official from IMD Mumbai.
There were reports of traffic jams in some places in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir areas due to the rain. "The intensity of showers will reduce from Wednesday onwards and it will remain on the lower side till the end of this week," the IMD official said.
A report in Times of India said that on Tuesday Andheri subway was closed for traffic as two feet deep water had accumulated. Hindmata was also under two feet deep water causing traffic to move slowly. A diversion was given at Sion on the south bound arm, Mumbai Traffic Police said.
Waterlogging was reported outside Byculla railway station and on P D'Mello Road between Dockyard Road and Reay Road. Traffic crawled at both these places. Waterlogging was also reported at Matunga Circle and traffic was diverted to Bhau Daji Lad Road, traffic police said.