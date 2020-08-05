Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Red Alert Issued for Mumbai & Nearby Areas, NDRF Team Deployed in Palghar

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: As heavy showers lashed Maharashtra's Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, a 'red' alert has been issued for "extremely heavy" rainfall in the city for today. The alert was issued for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. While the warning for Mumbai is just for today, that for Thane, Palghar and Nashik is for both today and tomorrow. Local train services were suspended on some routes in Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning because of water-logging. A landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali disrupted vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai.

● Intense Rains Likely Today | Heavy to very heavy falls were seen at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, NM. A greater impact was on western suburbs with rainfall of more than 150 mm. Radar shows intense clouds over Mumbai and more rains likely today.

Mumbai rains in last 12 hrs.Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, NM. More impact was on western suburbs with rainfall more than 150 mmRadar showing intense clouds around Mumbai now. One more intense rain day likely today.Please take care. pic.twitter.com/12MXWGdBQB — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 5, 2020

● Two fishermen went missing while 11 were rescued after a boat got caught in heavy rains and capsized some 12 kilometres off Gorai beach in north Mumbai. A 35-year-old woman and her two children have swept away in a swollen nullah in suburban Santacruz. A person died of electrocution after accidentally touching an electric pole in Thane city following heavy overnight rains.