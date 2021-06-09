Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogging Woes as Monsoon Hits City; Local Train Services Halted, BEST Bus Routes Changed

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: The southwest monsoon set in over several part of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, with the financial capital experiencing waterlogging, disruption in local train services and heavy rains. The weather department added that monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days. “Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai. Normal arrival date is June 10 every year, so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date,” said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, deputy director general (DDG), IMD Mumbai. The weather department has predicted cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers in the financial capital and suburbs. There is possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Mumbai’s Colaba and Santacruz recorded 65.4 mm and 50.4 mm of rainfall respectively between 8:30 am on Tuesday and 5:30 am on Wednesday. South Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since late Tuesday night. Entire stretch of Breach Candy has been waterlogged and footpath too has been submerged. Rainfall also caused low visibility on eastern freeway.
Mumbai police issued an advisory for commuters to avoid some areas due to waterLogging — Netaji Palkar Chowk, SV Road Baherambaug Junction, Sakkar Panchayat Chowk, Neelam Junction, Govandi, Hindamata Junction, Iqbal Kamani Junction, Dharavi Restaurant, Dharavi, Sion Junction and King Circle.
- Mumbai Local train services b/w Kurla & CSMT halted
In Pictures: Heavy Downpour Brings South Mumbai to Halt, City Flooded As Monsoon Arrives
The southwest monsoon hit Mumbai on Wednesday, throwing transportation services out of gear due to heavy rains, Rajesh Saple captures the monsoon mayhem.
Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai issues weather warning for the next 5 days, for Maharashtra.
Colaba Observatory Receives 77.4 mm | Several parts of the city and suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunder in the morning. According to the IMD, the Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) received 77.4 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of the suburbs) recorded 59.6 mm downpour in the last 24 hours. As per the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 48.49 mm, 66.99 mm and 48.99 mm rain, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday.
Severe Waterlogging in Mumbai
Heavy Rains to Lash Financial Capital, Announces IMD | The south-west monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, the IMD announced as heavy rains lashed the country's financial capital and suburbs since early morning. Water-logging was reported in some low-lying areas, but the local train services remained unaffected, while routes of some BEST buses run the city civic body's transport wing were diverted. A high tide of over four metres is expected around noon in the Arabian Sea, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. "It's monsoon arrival in Mumbai today," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai office.
BEST Routes Diverted as Roads Flood Amid Heavy Rains
The following #BEST routed have been diverted due to waterlogging in certain areas:— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 9, 2021
501,502,504,505 via Mankhurd bridge
7,10,25 via Sion main road.
181 curtailed at Antop Hill Bus Station.
5,6,7,8,21,27 via Ruia College,
Wadala bridge & Antop Hill,Wadala bridge.#MyBMCUpdates
Southwest Monsoon Hits Mumbai
The Met department had termed the downpour on Tuesday morning as pre-monsoon showers. The rainfall led to waterlogging in some areas, forcing people to wade through knee-deep water as vehicular movement was disrupted.
Some weather stations in north Mumbai including Chincholi, Borivali and Dahisar received around 60 mm of rainfall in the first half of the day. The IMD said on Tuesday in an afternoon forecast that thunderstorms accompanied with lightening or gusty winds and very heavy rain were very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik and some parts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra.
The IMD on Saturday had confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra as it reached Harnai in coastal Ratnagiri district. But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon’s further progress seemed to be slow.
