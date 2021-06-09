Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogging Woes as Monsoon Hits City; Local Train Services Halted, BEST Bus Routes Changed

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: The southwest monsoon set in over several part of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, with the financial capital experiencing waterlogging, disruption in local train services and heavy rains. The weather department added that monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days. “Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai. Normal arrival date is June 10 every year, so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date,” said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, deputy director general (DDG), IMD Mumbai. The weather department has predicted cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers in the financial capital and suburbs. There is possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Mumbai’s Colaba and Santacruz recorded 65.4 mm and 50.4 mm of rainfall respectively between 8:30 am on Tuesday and 5:30 am on Wednesday. South Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since late Tuesday night. Entire stretch of Breach Candy has been waterlogged and footpath too has been submerged. Rainfall also caused low visibility on eastern freeway.

Mumbai police issued an advisory for commuters to avoid some areas due to waterLogging — Netaji Palkar Chowk, SV Road Baherambaug Junction, Sakkar Panchayat Chowk, Neelam Junction, Govandi, Hindamata Junction, Iqbal Kamani Junction, Dharavi Restaurant, Dharavi, Sion Junction and King Circle.